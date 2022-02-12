Comment: The disruption to normal menstrual cycles and even concerns over fertility was documented early on at the roll out of the experimental jabs, and that was just after one.
It was not yet clear whether there was a causal link between the vaccines and the reports, the agency said.
Menstrual disorders can occur due to a range of underlying medical conditions as well as from stress and tiredness, the EMA said, adding that cases of such disorders had also been reported following COVID-19 infection.
Comment: And yet if the data showed that these changes being reported were due to 'stress and tiredness', we can be sure they'd present it; however, as it is, they aren't doing so, leading one to suppose that the shared factor amongst women is suffering the mRNA jabs: The Inanity of RNA Vaccines For COVID-19
Vaccination against COVID-19 was linked with a small, temporary change in menstrual cycle length, according to a recent study funded by the National Institutes of Health, which collected data from nearly 4,000 users of a smartphone app that tracks menstrual cycles.
But the EMA said in December it had not established a link between changes in menstrual cycles and COVID-19 vaccines, after a study in Norway suggested some women had heavier periods after being inoculated.
Comment: And these are just the more obvious changes that are occurring, just what's going on at a cellular level?
After reviewing the available evidence, the EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) said it decided to request an evaluation of all available data, including reports from patients and healthcare professionals, clinical trials and the published literature.
The agency on Friday added that there was also no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 vaccines affected fertility.
Comment: The majority of official health bodies aren't being commissioned to study the potential harms of the Covid jabs, and they're ignoring the data collated and presented by other bodies: