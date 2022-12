32% were not vaccinated. 7% of those surveyed had a major side effect.

7% had a major side effect from the COVID vaccine which is over 12 million adults in the U.S. At least 71 million adults experienced at least a minor side-effect. The head pollster says: "Those numbers are absolutely astounding."

If this were a normal drug, it would be taken off the market.

Major polling company Rasmussen polled the American people with a simple four question survey and found that my polls were accurate and so were the V-safe data and so was the Israeli Ministry of Health safety report that nobody wants to see.The Rasmussen poll of 1,000 Americans found that:We know from the V-safe data that this effectively means that the side-effect was so bad, they had to seek medical attention.Would you take any drug with that kind of side-effect profile? Of course not. It's off the charts! However, because we are told it is a safe and effective vaccine, people do what they are told despite the lack of safety. That's how science works.(see their tweet ). Wow.Here it is in their own words: "We asked... and the answer is not good."In other words, all of us misinformation spreaders were right all along. They should have listened to us.Will this change anything? Of course not. Everyone will continue on, as if this never happened. The poll will be ignored just like all the data (including polling data) showing the vaccines are killing hundreds of thousands of people Here are the results that YouTube is allowing them to share. Watch it now before YouTube censors it.Keep this in mind:The pollster begins by lamenting that someone should have polled Americans by now about this. Hello?!? I've been doing that since May 2021 and the results showed the vaccines should be stopped back then. Do I get any credit? Nah...Rasmussen's Mark Mitchell: "Now this is a touchy topic for Big Tech censors."Yup. You got that right. It was hard for us even to find a polling company willing to ask the questions.But it's nice for the head pollster of a major polling company to admit that in America today, you are not allowed to ask questions or you might be silenced. So much for free speech. He goes to great lengths to explain to the YouTube censors that "American public opinion is not medical disinformation." We'll see how long that lasts.Rasmussen points out that vaccine effectiveness varies depending on your political party.57% of Americans are concerned about major side-effects. Heck, had they just polled public health officials or people who work at the CDC, I bet the number would be 0% because these people are all drinking the Kool-Aid.Here's who are most likely to be vaccinated:But here's the money shot:Yup. And the side-effect rates do not depend on what political party you belong to!That's the same number I found and that V-safe found (it found almost 8%) after ICAN wrestled with the CDC for 1½ years to release the data.Rasmussen found the same major side effect as V-safe and my polls.The CDC and mainstream media will say nothing and nothing major will change because people will trust whatever the CDC and mainstream media tell them to do.I just thought you should know the truth.This post first appeared on Steve's Substack page - subscribe here