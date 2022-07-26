4 in 10 COVID-Jabbed Women Report Menstrual Irregularities

"An analysis published Friday in the journal Science Advances found that 42% of people with regular menstrual cycles said they bled more heavily than usual after vaccination. Meanwhile, 44% reported no change and around 14% reported a lighter period.



Among nonmenstruating people — those post-menopause or who use certain long-term contraceptives, for example — the study suggests many experienced breakthrough or unexpected bleeding after their COVID shots."

Are Menstrual Irregularities Inconsequential?

"Clarifying the issue is vital. 'It's important to know about,' says Victoria Male, a reproductive immunologist at Imperial College London. 'Let's say you got the vaccine and the next day you felt really dreadful the way some people do.'



If you hadn't been informed of the chance of fever, muscle aches, and other effects that quickly dissipate, 'you would be really worried,' she said. Illuminating the chance of menstrual irregularities and confirming they aren't a health risk also helps combat widespread misinformation that COVID-19 vaccines impair fertility, Male and others say."

Uterine and/or cervical cancer

Bleeding disorders

Thyroid dysfunction and/or pituitary disorders affecting your hormonal balance

Infection and/or disease

Perimenopause

Menstrual Cycle Length Is Also Affected

Infection Can Suppress Ovarian Function

"Menstrual changes have been reported after both mRNA and adenovirus vectored COVID-19 vaccines, suggesting that, if there is a connection, it is likely to be a result of the immune response to vaccination rather than a specific vaccine component. Vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) has also been associated with menstrual changes.



... Biologically plausible mechanisms linking immune stimulation with menstrual changes include immunological influences on the hormones driving the menstrual cycle or effects mediated by immune cells in the lining of the uterus, which are involved in the cyclical build-up and breakdown of this tissue. Research exploring a possible association between COVID-19 vaccines and menstrual changes may also help understand the mechanism."

Miscarriages, Fetal Deaths and Stillbirths Have Skyrocketed

Miscarriages, fetal deaths and stillbirths have also risen after the rollout of the COVID shots.

There Are No Data to Support COVID Jab for Pregnant Women

"In the table footnotes, the following content should have been appended to the double dagger footnote.



'No denominator was available to calculate a risk estimate for spontaneous abortions, because at the time of this report, follow-up through 20 weeks was not yet available for 905 of the 1224 participants vaccinated within 30 days before the first day of the last menstrual period or in the first trimester. Furthermore, any risk estimate would need to account for gestational week-specific risk of spontaneous abortion.'"

COVID Jab Affects Male Fertility Too

"The development of COVID-19 vaccinations represents a notable scientific achievement. Nevertheless, concerns have been raised regarding their possible detrimental impact on male fertility ...



Thirty-seven SD [semen donors] from three sperm banks that provided 216 samples were included in that retrospective longitudinal multicenter cohort study. BNT162b2 vaccination included two doses, and vaccination completion was scheduled 7 days after the second dose.



The study included four phases: T0 — pre-vaccination baseline control, which encompassed 1-2 initial samples per SD; T1, T2 and T3 — short, intermediate, and long terms evaluations, respectively. Each included 1-3 semen samples per donor provided 15-45, 75-125 and over 145 days after vaccination completion, respectively ...



Repetitive measurements revealed −15.4% sperm concentration decrease on T2 (CI −25.5%-3.9%, p = 0.01) leading to total motile count 22.1% reduction (CI −35% - −6.6%, p = 0.007) compared to T0.



Similarly, analysis of first semen sample only and samples' mean per donor resulted in concentration and total motile count (TMC) reductions on T2 compared to T0 — median decline of 12 million/ml and 31.2 million motile spermatozoa, respectively ... on first sample evaluation and median decline of 9.5 × 106 and 27.3 million motile spermatozoa ... on samples' mean examination. T3 evaluation demonstrated overall recovery without ...



This longitudinal study focused on SD demonstrates selective temporary sperm concentration and TMC deterioration 3 months after vaccination followed by later recovery verified by diverse statistical analyses."

Massive Depopulation Underway

"In January this year, something happened that has not happened for decades. The birth rate fell by 20% compared to the same period last year. And what is even more worrying is that the fertility has also fallen — something not seen since 2011 ...



[A] researcher at the KRTK Institute of Economics points out that this drastic decline came just nine months after the COVID mass vaccinations began in Hungary."

Take Responsibility for Your Health

"I've seen many, many, many complications in pregnant women, in moms and in fetuses, in children, offspring, fetal death, miscarriage, death of the fetus inside the mom... What I've seen in the last two years is unprecedented."

As of July 15, 2022, the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) had logged 1,350,947 adverse event reports following the COVID jab, including 29,635 deaths