Scientists raise fears Covid-19 injections may cause Infertility

No Studies to confirm safety of use of Covid-19 Vaccine during Pregnancy or impact on Fertility

Real-World Study finds rate of Miscarriage is 82% following Covid-19 Vaccination

Unfortunately though, that real world data from the USA had been manipulated to show the rate of miscarriage was just 12.6%, when the actual rate of miscarriage was as high as 82%.

This meant that just 127 women received either the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine during the first / second trimester, with 104 of the woman sadly losing their baby.

Study finds Pfizer Vaccine accumulates in the Ovaries

Over 40,000 Menstrual Disorders reported as Adverse Reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines

"One important lesson is that the effects of medical interventions on menstruation should not be an afterthought in future research.

"Clinical trials provide the ideal setting in which to differentiate between menstrual changes caused by interventions from those that occur anyway, but participants are unlikely to report changes to periods unless specifically asked.



"Information about menstrual cycles and other vaginal bleeding should be actively solicited in future clinical trials, including trials of covid-19 vaccines."

Ovarian Cancer and Neonatal Deaths on the rise

Are the Covid-19 Vaccines to blame?

studies showing that the Covid-19 vaccine accumulates in the ovaries over time,

leading scientists expressing concerns of the jabs potentially causing infertility back in December 2020,

real-world data showing the rate of miscarriage is as high as 82% following vaccination,

and over 40,000 menstrual disorders being reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections,

It's quite clear that the Covid-19 injections interfere with the reproductive system and further studies and investigation should be carried out with immediate effect.