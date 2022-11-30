© Twitter / Ye War Room



The controversial rapper claims the IRS blocked his access to his money following allegations that he owes $50 million in taxes.Rapper Kanye 'Ye' West has claimed that the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) froze his bank accounts, blocking access to $75 million because of alleged tax liabilities. He suggested that he's being persecuted for expressing incendiary opinions about Jewish people."No one's going to denounce the fact that they tried to lock me up...." West said. "I thought I was more Malcolm X, but I found out I'm more MLK because as I'm getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I'm just standing there. When I found out that they tried to put me in jail, it was like a dog was biting my arm, and I almost shed a tear. Almost.""When I see this, I think, if this could happen to me, this could happen to other Americans. And for what? You know, this could happen to an American that didn't even steal anything, that didn't even hurt anyone. This could just happen to you for saying the wrong idea out loud, for expressing yourself."