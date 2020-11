© AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Yeezy come, Yeezy go.Kanye West won't be appearing on the presidential ballot for his home state after election officials in Illinois found thatThat leaves the rapper short of the 2,500 needed to be included on the state's Presidential ballot.While no reason was given, issues could be fake names or addresses, voters who were not eligible in Illinois, illegible signatures or something else entirely, TMZ notes.The signatures were brought to the attention of the Illinois State Board of Elections, the site reported.West reportedly dropped $30,000 to be included on the ballot.Meanwhile Wisconsin is looking into West's presidential bid in that state after Democratic party members found signatures for "Mickey Mouse" and Bernie Sanders on that state's ballot."If the affidavits are true ... crimes were committed by the West campaign," attorney Michael Maistelman, who gathered the affidavits for the state Democratic Party, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel West is currently on Colorado's ballot."Colorado's bar is lower than most — candidates must pay a $1,000 fee, submit notarized statements and obtain backing from nine electors who are registered voters in the state," The Denver Post notes.We're assuming none of them are Mickey Mouse.