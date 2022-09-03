hillary clinton kanye west kris jenner
Maybe it's time we listen to Kanye West about Hollywood and Hillary Clinton.

Kanye West commented on a post shared by Kylie Jenner's former assistant and best friend, Victoria Villarroel. Kanye warns her about Kris Jenner, while also admitting that his addiction to pornography has ruined his family. "Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do," he said. "Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago." [sic] The comment has since been deleted.


Kanye continued to post some screenshots of his messages with Kim Kardashian, which he also deleted. It seems he and Kim were arguing about the kids and their education. He shared another screenshot (now removed as well) of a conversation between him and another person (presumably Kim), who seems to be pleading with Kanye on her mother's behalf: "From my mom - PLEASE tell him to please stop mentioning my name," the message says. "I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end." To which Kanye replied, "Ya'll don't have so so over my children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes." Then, in a surprising twist, he adds: "Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I'm here."


This isn't the rapper's first time mentioning the Clintons. Back in 2016, Kanye West called out Hillary Clinton, Jay Z, and Beyoncé during one of his concerts. He did it again more recently, on February 2022, when Kanye West posted a close up shot of Pete Davidson's pants with the caption, "LOOK AT THIS D***HEAD. I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON'S EX BOYFRIEND."


Not too long after, he shared a screenshot of Davidson's Hillary Clinton tattoo and said, "THANK YOU TO ALL MY FANS FOR HAVING MY BACK," he added. "AND YOU CAN GOOGLE THE HILLARY THING IM NOT MAKING THIS SH*T UP."

While some people believe that Kanye West is just having another manic episode, others think he's trying to speak the truth out of concern for his kids. Kanye West has been mentioning Hillary Clinton for years now, and we find it hard to believe that he would have something against her for no reason. So the media can call Kanye crazy all they want — but anyone who's done research on the Clintons and their circle of friends will find that there's definitely something strange going on among these celebrities and politicians.