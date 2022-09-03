Society's Child
Kanye West says "Hollywood is a giant brothel," mentions the Clintons in a series of Instagram posts
Evie
Fri, 02 Sep 2022 00:01 UTC
Kanye West commented on a post shared by Kylie Jenner's former assistant and best friend, Victoria Villarroel. Kanye warns her about Kris Jenner, while also admitting that his addiction to pornography has ruined his family. "Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do," he said. "Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago." [sic] The comment has since been deleted.
Kanye continued to post some screenshots of his messages with Kim Kardashian, which he also deleted. It seems he and Kim were arguing about the kids and their education. He shared another screenshot (now removed as well) of a conversation between him and another person (presumably Kim), who seems to be pleading with Kanye on her mother's behalf: "From my mom - PLEASE tell him to please stop mentioning my name," the message says. "I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end." To which Kanye replied, "Ya'll don't have so so over my children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes." Then, in a surprising twist, he adds: "Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I'm here."
This isn't the rapper's first time mentioning the Clintons. Back in 2016, Kanye West called out Hillary Clinton, Jay Z, and Beyoncé during one of his concerts. He did it again more recently, on February 2022, when Kanye West posted a close up shot of Pete Davidson's pants with the caption, "LOOK AT THIS D***HEAD. I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON'S EX BOYFRIEND."
Not too long after, he shared a screenshot of Davidson's Hillary Clinton tattoo and said, "THANK YOU TO ALL MY FANS FOR HAVING MY BACK," he added. "AND YOU CAN GOOGLE THE HILLARY THING IM NOT MAKING THIS SH*T UP."
While some people believe that Kanye West is just having another manic episode, others think he's trying to speak the truth out of concern for his kids. Kanye West has been mentioning Hillary Clinton for years now, and we find it hard to believe that he would have something against her for no reason. So the media can call Kanye crazy all they want — but anyone who's done research on the Clintons and their circle of friends will find that there's definitely something strange going on among these celebrities and politicians.
Comment: Whether or not he's having another 'episode,' he's not wrong about Hollywood (probably not wrong about Hillary, either).
have a look at philly, look at these poor souls, just thrown to the kerb, the forgotten ones..
il never step foot on american soil, cannot pay me enough to come over there, its imploding within.
whilst pedo pete child sniffer fascist fukwit gives away all taxpaid bucks to taiwan, or to a chinese island, that speak, look and walk chinese to defend against the chinese, wtf, and also to a nazi fascist shit stain country, corrupt more than clintons taxes, more sticky than billy boy clintons jock strap for poking his cock into underage girls etc,
just look at this sad place, the place, america has definitely forgotten, or simply, dont give a fuck about how much pedo pete claims americans stick together bullshit, etc, this video clearly shows you all care for each other!!
Streets of Philadelphia, Kensington Ave Documentary, July 4-5, 2022.
In Philadelphia as a whole, violent crime and drug abuse are major issues. The city has a higher rate of violent crime than the national average and other similarly sized metropolitan areas. The drug overdose rate in Philadelphia is also concerning. Between 2013 and 2015, the number of drug overdose deaths in the city increased by 50%, with more than twice as many deaths from overdoses as homicides. 2 Kensington's high crime rate and drug abuse contribute significantly to Philadelphia's problems.
[Link]
kanye west doesnt deserve air time, its a waste writing an article about that shit stain, same as pedo pete child sniffer, the undesireables, the clinton crime gang fam, bisexual child traffickers, rapists, and planned assassination's etc, the guy seth, whom killary had killed, made to look like a robbery, but they left behing his wallet and car keys, typical bothced fuk up right there,
they are serious shit stains on planet earth, the names above will forever go down in eternity as yes, shit stains, wastes of oxygen, complete shit stains, and as they get older, think of death coming, oh and it will..
the darkness the pain, the constant pain, agony that awaits these shit stains.. oh, sucks to be them, bush fam included, infact all of them, obama also with his dick sized whench.. there all shit stains on humanity, yes, gojo as well..
the people in philly have given up, they dont want to be here, just look how bad america is, and its getting worse.
shit stains, unelected shit stains, go down in history, as an utter shit stain, it sucks, shamingly, and relative wise to be associated to a shit stain upon humanity..
god bless and help those in philly, fuck those shit stains..
[Link]