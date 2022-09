Maybe it's time we listen to Kanye West about Hollywood and Hillary Clinton. Kanye West commented on a post shared by Kylie Jenner's former assistant and best friend, Victoria Villarroel. Kanye warns her about Kris Jenner, while also admitting that his addiction to pornography has ruined his family.Kanye continued to post some screenshots of his messages with Kim Kardashian, which he also deleted. It seems he and Kim were arguing about the kids and their education. He shared another screenshot (now removed as well) of a conversation between him and another person (presumably Kim), who seems to be pleading with Kanye on her mother's behalf:Not too long after, he shared a screenshot of Davidson's Hillary Clinton tattoo and said, "THANK YOU TO ALL MY FANS FOR HAVING MY BACK," he added. "AND YOU CAN GOOGLE THE HILLARY THING IM NOT MAKING THIS SH*T UP."While some people believe that Kanye West is just having another manic episode, others think he's trying to speak the truth out of concern for his kids. Kanye West has been mentioning Hillary Clinton for years now, and we find it hard to believe that he would have something against her for no reason. So the media can call Kanye crazy all they want — but anyone who's done research on the Clintons and their circle of friends will find that there's definitely something strange going on among these celebrities and politicians.