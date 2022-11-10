© Getty Images / Rafa Llano Instantaneas

The sportswear giant slashed its annual outlook for the fourth time since the beginning of the year.German sportswear giant Adidas saw its net profit nearly halve in the third quarter of 2022 after leaving the Russian market and canceling a partnership with Kanye West.Shrinking consumer activity in Western countries amid the cost-of-living crisis also likely contributed to the company's declining earnings."The market environment shifted at the beginning of September as consumer demand in Western markets slowed and traffic trends in Greater China further deteriorated," Adidas CFO Harm Ohlmeyer said in a statement.Adidas now projects net income from continuing operations of about €‎250 million ($251.56 million), half as much as the nearly €‎500 million ($501 million) guided in October. The company now expects currency-neutral revenues to show low single-digit growth in 2022 and has downgraded its gross margin forecast for the year to 47%, from the previously expected 47.5%.