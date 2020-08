© NurPhoto via Getty Images / Jaap Arriens

Guy Birchall, British journalist covering current affairs, politics and free speech issues. Recently published in The Sun and Spiked Online. Follow him on Twitter @guybirchall

Facebook's moderators have called on advertisers to keep boycotting the site, over the way it deals with "hate speech," but they really just want to stop Trump winning again.Keen observers of the ins and outs of Silicon Valley's complicated relationship with freedom of expression may remember that last month a host of big corporations , including Disney, Ford and Adidas, pulled their adverts from the site in the biggest boycott ever of its kind.This was sparked by a campaign called Stop Hate for Profit set up by several US civil rights groups in the wake of George Floyd's killing. The group accuses Facebook of "profiteering from hate and misinformation" and has branded their policy on hate speech "vexing." Now, as the month-long July boycott is due to end, some of Facebook's own employees have urged companies to keep the pressure on their employer.In pursuit of these greater powers a number of present and former moderators have spoken to The Guardian to urge companies not to recommence advertising on Facebook.One of the stressing factors is that we have to leave on the platform things that we think are harmful and plain evil. A lot of stress comes from the fact that we have minorities among us, and we sometimes have to explain to them why something they know is hate speech can't be deleted."It is no coincidence that this has happened during an election year. Much noise has been made about how Donald Trump used data gathered from Facebook to target voters in swing states during the 2016 election.; to Facebook's credit, it has, thus far, resisted being quite so nakedly political. But in the current febrile climate, woke virtue signalling is reaching a critical point.The issue facing both Facebook and Twitter is that, by policing what is and isn't allowed on their platforms, they are fast behaving more like publishers. Previously their argument had been that they are not responsible for what is posted on their site in the same way that a phone company wouldn't be held responsible for someone saying a racial slur down the phone line.While Mark Zuckerberg himself has tried harder than Twitter's Jack Dorsey to present Facebook as more politically neutral, even at one stage actively trying to hire conservatives to balance out the left-wing bias within the company, his staff, it seems, are not on board with this plan.Big tech and those who work in it seem to be becoming increasingly arrogant in their attitudes to those they disagree with. The tone of the moderators' latest call for the advertising boycott displays their patrician outlook, which oscillates between the two poles of "we know what's best for you" and "we can't let these idiots read this."Another element of the wrongheaded boycott is that it puts a financial barrier on virtue.If you already have the weight and brand recognition to be given the option of sponsoring sports teams and concert venues, then pulling adverts from Facebook will have a limited impact. If you own a small firm or a start-up, Facebook offers you an invaluable source of advertising with the added advantage of being targeted to maximise how effective it is.Advertising gets a bad rap these days but that doesn't stop it being an aspect of free speech. As a society we seem to have forgotten this, with many governments expanding bans first introduced on cigarette advertising to other areas such as food and fashion.Zuckerberg should hold firm against the more censorious sectors of his company - it already has quite a wide-ranging definition of "hate speech" on its company website . From a purely selfish perspective, they need to resist the urge to pander to these leftist campaigners as any further policing of content surely places them in the realm of publisher, not platform. This would leave them open to a slew of defamation and libel suits that could potentially cripple the network.