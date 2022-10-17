© JULIEN DE ROSA/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS

Kanye West continues to create outrage.The outspoken rapper contended in a new interview that George Floyd died of the drug fentanyl, and not from the actions of the Minnesota police officer who was convicted of his murder.West, 45, made the claim after saying he recently attended the premiere of "Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM," a documentary by conservative commentator Candace Owens.Floyd died in May 2020 after officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for about nine minutes. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years behind bars last year on murder and manslaughter charges in Minnesota, and 21 years in July after a federal trial.West's comments could prompt legal action, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt said Sunday.West was also critical during the interview of comedian Pete Davidson, who dated the rapper's ex, Kim Kardashian, after she filed for divorce last year. He referenced Kardashian recently saying on the Hulu series "The Kardashians" that her grandmother once raved about having sex in front of a fireplace."Kim is a Christian," West, who has four kids with Kardashian, said on "Drink Champs."West's appearance on the show follows a string of controversial behavior by the rapper, whose Instagram account was restricted earlier this month after he allegedly made antisemitic comments.