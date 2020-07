© Reuters/Randall Hill



Micah Curtis is a game and tech journalist from the US. Aside from writing for RT, he hosts the podcast Micah and The Hatman, and is an independent comic book writer. Follow Micah at @MindofMicahC

Rap superstar Kanye West seems determined to run for president.To say that Kanye West is a polarizing figure is an understatement. Even among conservatives such as myself, it's hard to really get a read on him. Some people seem to think that there shouldn't be any worship of a celebrity, whereas others see him as a blessing in disguise. I think the latter.I believe conservatism as a political philosophy is in trouble because conservatives are losing the culture war. Generally speaking, conservatives do not do very well when it comes to culture, because many don't have the mindset to have an effect. A lot of artists get immersed in a "screw you, got mine" school of thought when it comes to their art and its success, complete political pandering or self-absorbed nonsense.Aside from a self-awareness that he is one of the greatest rappers to walk the planet,He's also honest about the things that harm the black community and the family structure. Take his recent speech on abortion for example. Was it a nuanced observation, taking the science into account and made with spellbinding reason? No, it was an emotional tale of how life is a precious thing, which is more impactful.There are other subjects that Kanye has talked about, such as the importance of Christianity and his disdain for cancel culture. Though " The Wakanda Management Model " sounds weird, there is a strange method to the madness. Same with his party being "The Birthday Party" with the logic of "if we win it's everyone's birthday." It's a theme of celebration. He uses the fictional country of Wakanda as a pop culture reference of something to aim for in regards to innovation. Being that I'm a fan of Black Panther myself - the Christopher Priest run on the comic is a must-read - I can get behind it if for no other reason than nostalgia.However, whether or not Kanye West actually wins the US presidency is completely irrelevant.Conservatives have struggled to gain black voters for ages, to a point where it seemed like many thought it was a lost cause. It's rather stupid to give the idea up.However, there has been this long-held perception that, because of an opposition to welfare and government handouts, Conservatives are anti-black (which makes no sense, considering the 'welfare queen' from the Reagan era was a white woman).Kanye is able to break that, because he stands as an example of someone who believes in these things, but isn't what you'd consider a stuffed shirt. He did it all his way, by rapping and beingwhich many conservatives practice. In a sense,so black people can see it's not a racial philosophy. It's a human one, that doesn't require you to act like Gordon Gekko.They are completely clueless as to what needs to happen after Trump is out of office, especially if he loses to Joe Biden or if a Democrat wins in 2024. Hollywood will still have a monopoly on entertainment with a massive left-leaning bent, comic books will be overrun by SJWs and people will be wondering why Steven Crowder's 'Doctor Trump' parody didn't change things.Foolishly wondering, I might add.Kanye's effect on culture may be hard to completely predict, butAs much as I love Glen Danzig or Joey Ramone, their breaking from the pack took place years after their prime popularity.Not many artists have those kinds of stones.I see Kanye West as a potential catalyst for change. His model could end up being one for conservatives to follow for the future. Maybe what we need are fewer suits and ties, and more sneakers and blue jeans. Less uptight stiffness, more relaxed, fun mindsets. In a sense, Kanye's cool factor and willingness to stand up for his beliefs may make many re-evaluate how to take on culture, or if they should question whether the default should always be Democrat because of skin color or artistic talent.