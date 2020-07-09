© AFP / Saul Loeb

Kanye West has insisted that his presidential bid is not a publicity stunt, explaining in a rollercoaster interview that his newly minted 'Birthday Party' will be anti-abortion, anti-vaccine, anti-Democratic Party and pro-fun.The billionaire music artist turned sneaker designer told Forbes that he was running to win in November - even though it is too late for him to register as a candidate in some states. (He'll win in 2024 if things don't work out this time around, he explained to the magazine.)Although billing himself as an independent, West says he is forming a new Birthday Party to defeat Democrat Joe Biden and Republican incumbent Donald Trump. He chose the name "because when we win, it's everybody's birthday."He is reportedly being advised by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and he has selected a little-known preacher from Wyoming, Michelle Tidball, as his running mate. West announced that their campaign slogan is "YES!" - not "YEP" or "YEAH," he clarified.His platform contains an eclectic array of positions. West told Forbes that he was "claiming that "" and that the vaccine represents "." The billionaire also came out strongly against abortion, accusing Planned Parenthood of doing the "Devil's work."West acknowledged that he hasn't hammered out a foreign policy yet, as he wants to "focus on ourselves first" - a position which sounds similar to Trump's 'America First' worldview. He also has no position on taxes, but he promised to consult "experts that serve God and come back with the best solution."The Birthday Party has very strong feelings about fun, however."When I'm president, let's also have some fun. Let's get past all the racism conversation, let's empower people with 40 acres and a mule, let's give some land, that's the plan," he told Forbes.The reference comes from a post-Civil War plan which called for free land for newly freed slaves in the South.The rapper, once a vocal Trump supporter, said he was dismayed by reports claiming the president had taken refuge in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests in Washington, DC. However, he claimed that the current president could potentially be part of his political vision, and said he had no issue with siphoning off black votes from Biden, even if it hands Trump another four years. West urged both Trump and Biden to "bow out" of the race, saying that he alone was "in the service of God."However, the Birthday Party candidate was noticeably less charitable when, calling the Democrat "not special" and arguing that it's a. Biden had claimed in an interview that "- comments which he was later forced to walk back.According to Bloomberg, the pop culture icon has yet to file the necessary paperwork to have his name appear on state ballots. In fact, the outlet reported that West has yet to take any meaningful action that would make him eligible to win the White House in November.West announced his presidential bid last week on Twitter. In a recent interview, Trump called the rapper's candidacy "interesting" but argued he had little chance of winning because he launched his campaign too late.