Since Kanye West announced his intention to run for president, numerous theories have been thrown out by talking heads in an effort to make sense of just one more crazy headline in the insanity that is 2020.
Is he running to split the vote and help President Donald Trump against Biden, the presumptive presidential nominee for the Democratic Party? Or is he simply trolling and building his brand?
Nobody really knows, but considering the fact that West has gone from a MAGA-hat wearing Trump supporter to wanting his own political party called the Birthday Party, there is little chance we will be seeing a serious three-way race between the rapper, the president, and Biden.
Even if he is trolling, it's an impressive troll. He's already earned endorsements from billionaire Elon Musk, and now Chicago musician Chance the Rapper, real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, is the latest to warm to the idea of President Yeezy.
After West tweeted out a new song and video in honor of his late mother on Monday, Bennett jumped in to show his support. "And y'all out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden," he tweeted with the video.
Bennett continued tweeting about the matter by posing some simple questions to his 8.3 million followers.
"Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you'll want to reply that you're just tryna 'get trump out' but in this hypothetical scenario where you're replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??" he asked in one tweet.
Asking supporters to explain why a man who has been accused of sexual assault, was part of a controversial administration, and is a walking, talking gaffe-machine who continuously confuses where he is would seem like a logical inquiry. But logic does not apply when you are talking about Trump — nor does it appear to when discussing Kanye either.
Instead of starting an open dialogue, Chance was barraged with messages typical of Resistance Twitter, accusing him of supporting a racist by not voting Biden, and being labeled a "lunatic" for even posing the question.
Bennett even called out some critics for being so extreme, deeming them "racist." Despite the criticism, the rapper tweeted later that he still does not agree with people's support for Biden.
The rapper even cleverly tweeted about the phenomenon of the woke mob turning on him, later releasing a message that he called his attempt to "get down from this hill without falling and dying."
His effort to save face with the left did not stop there. Bennett even rejected support from actor Terry Crews, who recently found himself in the firing line from the politically correct for daring to criticize Black Lives Matter.
Crews said the rapper was "thinking for himself" after a user compared the two. Crews quickly deleted his tweet after Bennett distanced himself.
While Bennett is taking the backlash against him in good stride and with humor, the reaction itself is quite disturbing and part of a trend that relates back to the binary political thinking many critics of the president are trapped in. And his own backstepping shows the fear this groupthink is creating.
These Trump Derangement Syndrome-suffering social justice warriors are willing to wave off numerous, legitimate reasons to not support Biden simply because doing so presents the possibility of Trump actually getting re-elected and, you know, Orange Man bad and all that.
That derangement has now extended to West, who was already becoming a pariah on the left thanks to his past support for Trump.
Bennett presented a question that every Biden supporter should be asking themselves: why would he be better than a potential third ticket option like West? While Trump gets accused of being "racist" despite helping to make major progress on issues like prison reform through the First Step Act, Biden has been in DC for decades and doesn't have a whole lot to show for it.
Well, that's not entirely true. Biden does have the support of questionable legislation like the 1994 Crime Bill, allegations of sexual assault, inappropriate touching, suggestions of corruption, plus his ability to somehow be more gaffe-prone than stream-of-consciousness Trump. Any logical-thinking society would be looking for another option, you might think.
But devoted Trump haters cannot think straight when the possibility of a President West or re-elected Trump comes into the picture. Yet this anxiety is not driven by any real hard facts. Sure, West sometimes seems like even he doesn't know what he's talking about, but the same can be said for his presumptive competitors. At least he has an excuse: he's an artist.
And if we are taking the prospect of a West presidency seriously, the conversation should not exclusively be about Trump. West has spoken about mental health issues, the drug war, prison reform, and much more in the past. His wife has become a surprising advocate for prison reform, even getting multiple people out of hefty sentences for non-violent crimes. His other high-profile supporter happens to be the guy who managed to send Americans into space for the first time in years.
National conversations appear to be driven more and more by the digital hall monitors of the world though, and this has given rise to cancel culture and binary thinking on steroids.
Criticize Black Lives Matter? There is no conversation. You're cancelled.
Suggest that perhaps we should rethink promoting gender change operations to children? Cancelled.
Question the idea of choosing between a man who doesn't know where he is half the time and one who tweets at four in the morning? Get out of here. Start saving face fast before you get — you guessed it — cancelled.
With the modern left, you're either with them or against them. But this mentality has no place in politics or culture. We aren't stuck in some lame George Lucas script. We are in a world that is not black and white. If these critics would take their blinkers off and look at situations without an anti-Trump agenda in their heads, perhaps real debate could make a comeback. We could be open to third party candidates, however unique. We could choose not to dismiss a black man when he chooses to disagree with black activists. We could have discussions like human beings.
That's all Bennett was trying to do. Have a discussion. But real discussions have been cancelled and replaced by cancel culture promoters frothing at the mouth to destroy and vilify anything that dares to have a thought not pre-approved by politically correct Twitter mobs. One of those thoughts is now support for President Kanye West.
About the Author:
Zachary Leeman is the author of the novel Nigh and journalist who covers art and culture. He has previously written for outlets such as Breitbart, LifeZette, and BizPac Review among others. Follow him on Twitter @WritingLeeman
Comment: And...Chance got scorched! The bulk of the comments came from the never-Trump #Resistance, reminding West he hadn't even filed FEC papers yet: See also: 'Done with Trump', Kanye West talks White House bid, damaging Biden...and much, much more