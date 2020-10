© Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

Rapper, fashion mogul, and presidential candidate Kanye West called out "racist" liberals during his recent interview with Joe Rogan, saying that they regularly condescend to black people by assuming they are unable to make decisions for themselves.Kanye West made the remarks during the latest installment of The Joe Rogan Experience that went live on Saturday. During the rambling, nearly three-hour conversation, West touched on numerous subjects including the music and fashion industries, his foray into politics, and the condition of black people in America."You have to vote Democrat," Rogan said."Yeah, or blacks having an opinion," West continued.He also discussed his on-going and very public battle with his record labels, including Universal and Sony.Earlier Saturday, West encouraged voters to support his candidacy for president by submitting his name as a write-in candidate on their ballots.