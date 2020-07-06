"Next time, Kanye. Kanye West," Shkreli said during a 2017 livestream. "Kanye is going to get his revenge as the f-cking president of the United States."

"Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli has endorsed Kanye West's 2020 presidential election bid.In an email to the Gateway Pundit from the federal prison where he is serving his seven year sentence for securities fraud, Shkreli wrote "Yeezy for President," and that he's "got my endorsement and vote.""I am available for treasury secretary or federal reserve chairman. I could immediately balance the budget and restore sanity to the American balance sheet, replete with debt and runaway spending," Shkreli wrote.Shkreli has been talking about a meming West into the presidency since at least 2017."It's the only way to top Trump," he added, before explaining West's qualifications.Telsa and Space X CEO Elon Musk has also offered his full support to the rapper, tweeting at him following the announcement saying, "you have my full support!"