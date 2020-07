© REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

American rapper Kanye West, who has in the past been eviscerated by the left over his vocal support for US President Donald Trump, has said he's launching his own presidential bid."We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION ," West wrote, breaking the news to nearly 30 million followers on Twitter on Saturday evening.While some took it as a sure indication that Musk is seeking to become West's running mate, others expressed skepticism that the outspoken rapper could pull it all off, especially with four months left until the 2020 presidential elections.The prolific rapper has repeatedly taken heat from fellow Hollywood celebrities for his on-again, off-again bromance with Trump. West has proudly sported a "Make America Great Again" hat on numerous occasions, including during his much-publicized trip to the Oval Office back in October 2018, when he hailed Trump for moving forward with criminal justice reform.In January last year, West professed his love for Trump in a series of messages on Twitter: "Trump all day. Just so in 2019 you know where I stand."