© Global Look Press / Ron Sachs

A movement, calling for 'Blexit' or exit of blacks from the Democratic party has been launched, and quickly got designer treatment by a prominent Donald Trump supporter - rapper Kanye West.The branded merchandise was unveiled at the Turning Point USA's Young Black Leadership Summit (TPUSA), a meeting of young black conservatives held in Washington on Saturday. The shirts feature the word 'Blexit' and 'We free' slogan'."Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West," TPUSA's Communications Director Candace Owens told Page Six.," Owens announced. While West was not present at the event, he was there "in spirit," according to her.Apart from clothing, the Blexit.com website was launched, featuring stories of the black defectors from the Democratic Party.The Blexit clothing surely goes well with the red MAGA hats, since Kanye West is a prominent supporter of US President Donald Trump. The two recently met in the White House, with the rapper giving one of the most fiery and slur-ridden speeches the US President's office has ever seen.