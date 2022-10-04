Society's Child
Kanye West poses with Candace Owens, wears 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt
The Post Millennial
Mon, 03 Oct 2022 00:01 UTC
The shirt also featured the Pope's face on it.
West wore the shirt while speaking before showing his Season 9 fashion collection, where he also referenced his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and he discussed the recent fallout with Gap.
"I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader," said West. "You can't manage me."
West has been criticized in the past after he said that slavery was a "choice."
"When you hear about slavery for 400 years: For 400 years, that sounds like a choice," West said. "You was there for 400 years," he added, "And it's all of y'all?" This was around the same time that West became a vocal supporter of then-President Donald Trump.
"Just as a musician, African-American, a guy living out in Hollywood, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me. And then told me every time that I said I liked Trump that I couldn't say that out loud or my career would be over," he said in 2018 during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel.
"It took me a year and a half to have the confidence to stand up and put on the hat, no matter what the consequences."
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
Quote of the Day
In times of universal deceit, telling the truth will be a revolutionary act.
Recent Comments
America, watch what flies thru yer chimneys on Sunday. Jonathan yes only love is truth. Tough love is about to get real busy.
It occurred to me, watching that little clip there, that when you speak with an assured tone of voice, most people do not question. All they hear...
The Luc link took me to his substack, but not the page. Can you fix the link? Is it the St. Paul article? Or the one after?
It looks like the German establishment is beginning to realize they are f*cked. They even dared to vote against another increase of military aid...
My fellow Americans are soft as butter in the sun. Then there are those who have seen through this for decades. I was a late comer. My...