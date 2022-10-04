The shirt also featured the Pope's face on it.West has been criticized in the past after he said that slavery was a "choice.""When you hear about slavery for 400 years: For 400 years, that sounds like a choice," West said. "You was there for 400 years," he added, "And it's all of y'all?" This was around the same time that West became a vocal supporter of then-President Donald Trump."Just as a musician, African-American, a guy living out in Hollywood, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me. And then told me every time that I said I liked Trump that I couldn't say that out loud or my career would be over," he said in 2018 during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel."It took me a year and a half to have the confidence to stand up and put on the hat, no matter what the consequences."