The artist currently known as Ye also reportedly seeks business opportunities in Russia.According to reports, Ye will soon journey to Russia to put on shows, meet with President Vladimir Putin, and pursue business deals with Russian moguls - the logical next step for the artist who once called himself "Young Putin."The Agalarovs are already well used to courting foreign investment, having arranged with Donald Trump to bring the 2013 Miss Universe pageant to Moscow, and later reportedly discussing a project to develop a Trump Tower property in the Russian capital, which was later abandoned.Whether or not Ye gets the meeting he wants, the trip is slated for some time this spring or summer, depending on the rapper's schedule. The journey might attract the attention of 'Russiagate' reporters in the US, especially considering Ye was described in 2018 as a "witting asset of Russian intelligence" by "strategic intelligence analyst" Eric Garland, based entirely on the fact that he met with a Russian fashion designer in Moscow and then with Donald Trump. Garland's claims were never substantiated.