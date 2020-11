© AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Kanye West threw in the towel on his presidential run in the 2020 election and hinted at another long-shot bid four years from now — though he didn't get many votes this time.West made the concession in a tweet after appearing on the ballot in 12 states in the presidential election between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump."WELP," West said in the tweet. "KANYE 2024."West announced earlier Tuesday that he voted for himself , the first time he cast a ballot in a US presidential election.