Society's Child
Kanye West concedes presidential race — but already has sights on 2024
New York Post
Wed, 04 Nov 2020 01:20 UTC
West made the concession in a tweet after appearing on the ballot in 12 states in the presidential election between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.
"WELP," West said in the tweet. "KANYE 2024."
West appeared on the ballot in 12 states and notched more than a thousand votes in all of the contests, according to preliminary tallies by The Associated Press.
In Colorado, West got nearly 6,000 votes in a state that went to Biden. In Vermont, another state that went to Biden, West got more than 1,200 votes, according to the tally.
In Arkansas, he got 3,979 votes; in Idaho, he got 2,309 votes; in Iowa, he got 3,179 votes; in Kentucky, he got 6,259 votes; in Louisiana, he got 4,837 votes; in Minnesota, he got 6,796; in Mississippi, he got 3,009 votes; in Oklahoma, he got 5,587 votes; in Tennessee, he got 10,188 votes; and in Utah, he got 4,053 votes, according to the preliminary tallies.
West announced earlier Tuesday that he voted for himself, the first time he cast a ballot in a US presidential election.
"God is so good . . . Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me," he tweeted.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Hurricane Eta slams Nicaragua, kills girl in Honduras
- Censorship's slope is always slippery & the Internet Archive's embrace of biased 'fact-checking' proves it
- Twitter permanently suspends David Icke's account over coronavirus misinformation
- Poland delays implementing abortion ruling amid nationwide protests
- Ultra-rare coin celebrating Julius Caesar's assassination sells for a record $3.5 million
- Kanye West concedes presidential race — but already has sights on 2024
- Philadelphia stops counting mail-in ballots for the night
- Scotland: Warning hate crime bill will make it an offence to 'insult'
- Pro-Trump activist Bevelyn Beatty stabbed in the back... Multiple Proud Boys stabbed in DC
- Record smashing snow and ice storms cause 'havoc' in Alaska and the Yukon
- Trump tweets that Democrats are 'trying to steal' the election - Twitter flags it as 'misleading'
- Hospital intensive care no busier than normal for most trusts, leaked documents show
- PA poll watchers denied access, illegal campaigning observed at polling stations: 'The steal is on'
- DNA-based tagging technology coming soon
- SOTT Focus: Breaking a Lance in Support of Trump
- Reports say Trump's plan is to declare premature victory, but he says he's not
- Best of the Web: Hours before the election, the Biden campaign has gone full Marxist
- Best of the Web: 'Sin begets sin': The fall of Jeremy Corbyn will be felt around the world
- Pelosi: House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed
- Giuliani: If Biden wins, Democrats could oust him at a whim - literally 'any time they want'
- Trump tweets that Democrats are 'trying to steal' the election - Twitter flags it as 'misleading'
- Reports say Trump's plan is to declare premature victory, but he says he's not
- Best of the Web: Hours before the election, the Biden campaign has gone full Marxist
- Best of the Web: 'Sin begets sin': The fall of Jeremy Corbyn will be felt around the world
- Pelosi: House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed
- Giuliani: If Biden wins, Democrats could oust him at a whim - literally 'any time they want'
- The Trump vote is rising among Blacks and Hispanics, despite the conventional wisdom
- Turns out the FBI has been hiding more Seth Rich documents
- 'Conspiracy of old elites and oligarchs': Zelensky accuses Constitutional Court of protecting country's 'untouchables'
- Swedish PM catches pandemic paranoia, announces tougher social distancing rules for restaurants
- UK's Home Sec orders police to stop protests involving more than TWO people 'during lockdown'
- Elite-defined class consciousness in the age of COVID
- DementiaJoe repeats 'never opposed fracking' lie at Pennsylvania rally
- Big Tech's big lobbying efforts in Washington try to offset lawsuits, anti-monopoly legislation
- America after the election: The new boss will be the same as the old boss
- Fearmongering: UK's lockdown is based on old & dodgy data
- Survivors of Bolivia coup massacre cry out for justice - A Grayzone original documentary
- Brexit Party re-branding as anti-lockdown party Reform UK
- Belgium marches in lockstep, returns to national lockdown
- Biden: 'I'll end Trump's chaos.' Crenshaw: 'Businesses weren't boarding up their windows because they were afraid of Trump supporters'
- Censorship's slope is always slippery & the Internet Archive's embrace of biased 'fact-checking' proves it
- Twitter permanently suspends David Icke's account over coronavirus misinformation
- Poland delays implementing abortion ruling amid nationwide protests
- Kanye West concedes presidential race — but already has sights on 2024
- Philadelphia stops counting mail-in ballots for the night
- Scotland: Warning hate crime bill will make it an offence to 'insult'
- Pro-Trump activist Bevelyn Beatty stabbed in the back... Multiple Proud Boys stabbed in DC
- Hospital intensive care no busier than normal for most trusts, leaked documents show
- PA poll watchers denied access, illegal campaigning observed at polling stations: 'The steal is on'
- SOTT Focus: Breaking a Lance in Support of Trump
- Twitter ups political censorship for election announcements from non-mainstream media accounts
- Five reasons why England's new coronavirus lockdown is not justified
- Police interrupt 'possible arson attempt' at Portland Starbucks, as protesters promise 'good show' on election night
- 'Bob and Sally' political cartoon draws ire on Election Day Eve
- Open letter to the Covid-corrupted media: Non-stop reporting, alarming and fearmongering
- Kirsty Alley's treatment is yet another reminder that 'liberals' can't cope when women and black voters don't agree with them
- Final warning: St. Petersburg governor threatens 'severe restrictions' if locals don't abide by Covid-19 prevention measures
- A history of the Swedish Covid response
- Tyrannical Covid-19 local lockdowns for Greece, residents required to text authorities before leaving home
- Russian PR executive outed as 'source' of 'Russiagate' Steele Dossier claims it was made up by British spy's employee
- Ultra-rare coin celebrating Julius Caesar's assassination sells for a record $3.5 million
- Evidence of megadrought in ancient Turkey also reveals tale of human resilience
- Wild conspiracy theory? The truth behind the biggest threat to the 'War on Terror' narrative
- The invention that forever changed the way we write
- Scientists identify 34,000-year-old early East Asian of mixed Eurasian descent
- Flashback: A brief history of government-funded electromagnetic, informational weapons and the remote manipulation of the human brain
- The revelations of Wikileaks: No. 9 - Opening the CIA's vault
- Ancient Maya had incredibly effective water filtration system
- Inks containing lead on Egyptian papyri unveil ancient writings
- Best of the Web: Treason in America: An overview of the FBI, CIA and matters of 'National Security'
- The brilliance of ancient engineers shows in watermill complex in southern France
- Fossil footprints mark a toddler's perilous prehistoric journey
- Bronze Age herders 'less mobile than previously thought'
- Medieval plague outbreaks picked up speed over 300 years
- Indus Valley civilization earliest known producer of dairy and dairy products, according to new research.
- Huge cat found etched into desert among Nazca lines in Peru, a geoglyph from 200-100BC
- Lives of Neolithic peoples in Greece revealed in new findings from Theopetra Cave
- 12-Year-Old unearths 69-million-year old rare fossil in Canada
- Leather balls represent oldest evidence of ancient Eurasian ball game
- Early humans controlled fire to make stone tools
- DNA-based tagging technology coming soon
- New technique to observe atoms
- Ancient dog DNA traces canine diversity to the Ice Age
- Australian bees discovered to 'have adapted their vision to forage in night-time conditions'
- New way to plug a human brain into a computer: Via veins
- The order of life
- Earth-size planet sighted careening through the galaxy
- Japanese scientists publish most detailed and complete record yet of Earth's last magnetic reversal
- Another possible Nova in M31
- Analysis of gravitational-wave data leads to wealth of discoveries
- How Covid deaths are over-counted
- Finnish daycares built a 'forest floor', and it changed children's immune systems for the better
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Weird World of Color Perception and Adaptation: Interview with Dr. Katie Tregillus
- DNA tracks mysterious Denisovans to Tibetan cave, humans mated with two of their populations
- 'Weird little molecule' detected on Titan - never been found in any atmosphere before
- Common mutation leads to 'night owl' sleep disorder discovery
- Sprites and elves discovered in the upper atmosphere of Jupiter
- 'Super White' paint that reflects 95.5% of sunlight created
- 3% of Starlink satellites have failed so far
- 'Fireball' meteorite contains pristine extraterrestrial organic compounds
- Hurricane Eta slams Nicaragua, kills girl in Honduras
- Record smashing snow and ice storms cause 'havoc' in Alaska and the Yukon
- Shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Chile
- Nearly 120 stranded whales rescued in Sri Lanka - 3 found dead
- Australia's wildfires created a 'record-breaking' smoke plume in the upper atmosphere
- Greece-Turkey earthquake: Huge 7.0-magnitude tremor felt across both countries - at least 92 killed (UPDATES)
- Snow blankets China's coldest town - heaviest in 10 years for the season at over 8 inches deep
- Two missing in flash flooding triggered by hours of heavy rain in Thailand
- Tiger kills fisherman in the Sundarbans, India - 19th such death in the area this year
- Heavy rain leads to flash floods around Singapore
- Arctic sea-ice extent now greater than at nearly any time in the last 10,000 years according to 3 new studies
- Hello winter my cold friend
- At least 7 dead as Typhoon Goni batters Philippines
- 80% of Russia is buried in snow
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Largest hail ever as civilization timeline re-written again
- South-east Queensland hit by very dangerous thunderstorms as hail up to 14cm pummels the region
- Tropical Storm Zeta leaves 6 people dead, millions in the dark
- 26-year October cold record broken in Delhi, India
- Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches
- At least 7 killed in landslide triggered by heavy rains in El Salvador, over 30 missing
- Meteor fireball over northeastern USA so bright it could be seen 550 miles away - 'Brightest shooting star of my life'
- AMS October 2020 meteor fireballs compilation
- Asteroid's fireball over Perth, Western Australia sounded like a 'meth lab blew up'
- 'Outstanding' meteor fireball explodes over northern USA
- Meteor fireballs reported over England and Japan
- Spate of 4 meteor fireballs seen over Brazil between 10 and 26 October
- Western America spots 'most amazing' meteor fireball brighter than the Moon
- Fireball meteor seen in the sky over Alaska on October 15
- Second meteor fireball seen over Puerto Rico in 4 days
- 5 asteroids buzz by Earth today, as NASA gears up for historic touchdown on asteroid Bennu
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireball recorded over Nitzanim, Israel
- Meteor fireball booms over UK as residents describe 'the best I've ever seen'
- Two meteor fireballs over south of Spain on 11-12 Oct
- Meteor fireball lights up Mexican skies and rains fire on northern states
- Meteor fireball recorded over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Bigger than an airliner: Huge asteroid hurls towards Earth's orbit
- Residents report hearing 'loud explosion' across Nottingham, UK
- Ground shaking, loud boom reported across Escambia County, Florida
- Superbolide turns night into day over Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Best of the Web: Deprescribe the world! New study shows low-carb diets would save BILLIONS currently wasted on drugs. But will Big Pharma allow it?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Pharma Deluge: How Much Medication is Too Much?
- T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity
- The ten worst Covid decision-making failures
- South Korea reports 83 deaths among people given flu jabs amid safety concerns
- Are vaccines really "safe and effective"?
- Lab tests show risks of using CRISPR gene editing on embryos
- Mutated coronavirus strain recorded first in June causing most new infections in Europe
- Brain scans of Covid-19 patients show whole spectrum of strange, inexplicable neurological effects
- The Darwinian diet: You are what you eat
- The head of Operation Warp Speed & the Gates Foundation are pushing bioelectronics & vaccine patches
- Anthony Fauci: 40 years of lies from AZT to remdesivir
- Study finds over 80 percent of COVID-19 patients vitamin D deficient
- High fat or 'ketogenic' diets could prevent, reverse heart failure
- Flu away: Scientists baffled at disappearance of influenza...but is it really gone or just masked by Covid-19?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Death in Covid Vaccine Study - No Safety Concerns?
- Best of the Web: Singapore suspends two flu vaccines after deaths of 48 recipients in South Korea
- South Sudan confirms outbreak of vaccine-derived polio
- 'COVID social distancing and isolation': Youth suicides shoot up nearly 90% in Wisconsin's second largest county
- Scientists worry as more Americans say they'll refuse COVID-19 vaccine
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- We learn faster when we aren't told what choices to make says new study
- New study says writing by hand makes kids smarter
- Epicurus on the role of suffering and pursuit of happiness
- Covid-19 infecting our DREAMS, says study - and researchers claim it hints at 'some form of SHARED MINDSCAPE'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Allure and Contagion of the Criminal Mind
- Actions to take when you dislike yourself and your life
- Extraordinary cases of children remembering their past lives and proving it
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
- Report: Lots of yelling at each other expected to fix things any day now
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
- Democrat proposing to his girlfriend says he won't reveal position on adultery until after the wedding
- Democrats hiss in terror as ACB pulls out crucifix
- Off-script again: Media criticizes Trump for downplaying virus threat by not dying
- Man who agrees with the media, universities, corporations, and Hollywood thinks he's part of the resistance
- Showboating fly lands on Pence's head, steals spotlight during VP debate
- Trump absorbs COVID attack: Unlocks 'unlimited power!'
- Trump adds 'Black Lives Matter' sticker to SUV so media can't claim he's spreading COVID
- Snopes rating: The devil's lies 'mostly true'
Quote of the Day
It is not Russianism that will bring about the destruction of the earth but Americanism, not just the English but all of Europe has fallen prey to it as it represents modernity in its monstrosity.
Recent Comments
.. .. .. We walked on the moonhoax? or, Archived: [Link] [Link]
From extensive reading I believe that not only can "they" implant thoughts in your brain and sounds in your ears such as audible words, but they...
Must have been too much CO2 in climate then... duh? Silly idea, CO2 does not cause climate change, follows it.. naturally. What is it......
She is stabbed in the back but doesn't want to be photographed? Surely evidence is needed?
THE BRIGHT SIDE While looking at the 'bright side'of Donald Trump, we should all be aware that Trump's 'life form' (that of extremely wealthy...
Comment: See also: