Who Is Celebrity Trainer Harley Pasternak?

What Does Harley Pasternak Teach About Nutrition?

Harley Pasternak Has a Shady History with Drug Experimentation

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West has become public enemy number one after sharing intimate information on multiple podcasts and social media posts about his institutionalization and perceived mental health struggles. He has been dubbed anti-semitic after he made claims about the Jewish media controlling his words and actions. The latest controversy hinges on a text message screenshot that's allegedly from celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, who apparently threatened to send Kanye back to the hospital and heavily medicate him.Kanye West, or Ye, has been making headline news for weeks now. He showed up to a fashion show in Paris wearing a "white lives matter" t-shirt, standing alongside his friend and popular conservative commentator Candace Owens. Shortly after, he was a guest on the popular podcast called Drink Champs , where he pointed to the lethal amount of fentanyl in George Floyd's system and claimed that Derek Chauvin's knee was on Floyd's upper back rather than his neck. Meanwhile, he was posting multiple tweets and Instagram posts that referenced the Jewish media and how they were desperately trying to control what he says and does.Yesterday Kanye shared an explosive screenshot on his Twitter that displayed a text message from someone named Harley. Kanye captioned the screenshot, "What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences. So I will say this again [sic] I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity."So who exactly is this Harley Pasternak? The Canadian fitness expert graduated from the University of Toronto with a Master of Science in Exercise Physiology and Nutritional Sciences. He has an Honors Degree in Kinesiology from University of Western Ontario. He served as an exercise and nutrition scientist for Canada's Department of National Defense. Harley is one of the biggest names in the fitness and health world and he is routinely interviewed by mainstream media outlets to share his insight on nutrition, exercise, and healthy living. He has more than 294,000 followers on Instagram, and he describes himself in his bio as "Nutrition Expert & Celebrity Trainer, Best-Selling Fitness & Nutrition Author, Gym Designer, Adjunct Professor University of Toronto." He stars on "Revenge Body" with Khloe Kardashian, is a regular contributor on Good Morning America on ABC, and has been featured as a judge on "Top Model."It's also important to note that Harley is Jewish and he allegedly texted Kanye that his "origins might be Jewish," but he also added, "I will do anything, anything, if you could please apologize to my people."According to TMZ, when Kanye was institutionalized in 2016, he was at Harley's home when the police officers showed up and he was taken to UCLA Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation."As is often the problem when social media nutrition gurus without a research or academic background, get excited about one outlier study people get misled and subsequently make poor food choices," he wrote in the caption.For example, it was found that a landmark study from the 1960s that pointed to saturated fat as the culprit of heart disease actually relied on scientists who were each paid $50,000 from the Sugar Association to lie and say that meat and butter caused heart attacks, rather than refined sugar.It wouldn't be outrageous to suggest that this guy is a spokesperson for public health organizations and Big Pharma.Kanye has spoken before about how he was unfairly institutionalized in the past, and that he was forced to take medication he didn't need in order to neutralize and silence him. He has largely been called crazy and unstable, and very few have taken him seriously when he talks about being institutionalized and drugged against his will.In an interview with Escape Fitness three years ago, Harley talks about being interested in "how drugs and food affect muscular performance." The interviewer asks him to clarify — does he mean "performance-enhancing drugs?" Harley responded with a smile and a chuckle, "Oh, all kinds of drugs." Apparently, he finds drug experimentation entertaining.He then talked about a drug that was designed for narcoleptics, which he used experimentally to see how long a soldier could stay awake for "without having any health detriment." He said this drug, which would "keep you awake but wasn't a stimulant," could be useful if the soldier had an assignment that kept him awake for three days straight.Many users are now commenting about what an "evil human" Harley is. The user who shared this clip speculates that this interview will be wiped from the internet pretty soon.There have been some other disturbing discoveries about Harley, as shared by Twitter user @restoreorderusa.Additionally, his Wiki page says that Harley "served as a nutrition and exercise scientist at Department of National Defence's (DND) Defence and Civil Institute for Environmental Medicine," which "supports" the Canadian Armed Forces, "a support system of sorts for the military." He was a scientist for two years at DRDC Toronto, a military research station that is part of the DND. The DRDC researches "human systems integration," "social and psychological factors that affect the resolution of conflict," "psychology of malicious intent," and "social and cultural factors influencing behavior."No wonder he admitted in the Escape Fitness interview that he "wasn't governed by the same laws that the typical person was."Meanwhile, Harley has made his Instagram account private because of all the comments that were left by people who support Kanye and absolutely despise him.His TikTok has also been flooded with negative comments from people who support Kanye. His profile is still public at the moment but because of all the negative feedback, many are expecting that he will also make it private just like he did to his Instagram.Harley has yet to respond publicly to Kanye's text messages that are allegedly from him.