Who is Harley Pasternak, celebrity trainer who allegedly threatened to institutionalize and drug Kanye West "to zombieland" again?
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 00:01 UTC
Kanye West, or Ye, has been making headline news for weeks now. He showed up to a fashion show in Paris wearing a "white lives matter" t-shirt, standing alongside his friend and popular conservative commentator Candace Owens. Shortly after, he was a guest on the popular podcast called Drink Champs, where he pointed to the lethal amount of fentanyl in George Floyd's system and claimed that Derek Chauvin's knee was on Floyd's upper back rather than his neck. Meanwhile, he was posting multiple tweets and Instagram posts that referenced the Jewish media and how they were desperately trying to control what he says and does.
Who Is Celebrity Trainer Harley Pasternak?
Yesterday Kanye shared an explosive screenshot on his Twitter that displayed a text message from someone named Harley. Kanye captioned the screenshot, "What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences. So I will say this again [sic] I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity."
The text message read: "I'm going to help you one of a couple ways... First, you and I sit down and have an [sic] loving and open conversation, but you don't use cuss words, and everything that is discussed is based in fact, and not some crazy stuff that dumb friend of yours told you, or you saw in a tweet."
"Second option, I have you institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Play date with the kids just won't be the same."
Kanye has said previously in podcast interviews that Harley Pasternak is a friend of his, and he's a well-known celebrity trainer who has worked with Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Halle Berry, and, of course, the Kardashians. The whole internet is speculating that these text messages are in fact from Harley Pasternak.
So who exactly is this Harley Pasternak? The Canadian fitness expert graduated from the University of Toronto with a Master of Science in Exercise Physiology and Nutritional Sciences. He has an Honors Degree in Kinesiology from University of Western Ontario. He served as an exercise and nutrition scientist for Canada's Department of National Defense.
Harley is one of the biggest names in the fitness and health world and he is routinely interviewed by mainstream media outlets to share his insight on nutrition, exercise, and healthy living. He has more than 294,000 followers on Instagram, and he describes himself in his bio as "Nutrition Expert & Celebrity Trainer, Best-Selling Fitness & Nutrition Author, Gym Designer, Adjunct Professor University of Toronto." He stars on "Revenge Body" with Khloe Kardashian, is a regular contributor on Good Morning America on ABC, and has been featured as a judge on "Top Model."
In other words, this guy is one of the biggest fitness names in Hollywood. Everyone knows him and all the A-list stars have worked with him. Harley lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two children and he does speaking engagements all over the world.
It's also important to note that Harley is Jewish and he allegedly texted Kanye that his "origins might be Jewish," but he also added, "I will do anything, anything, if you could please apologize to my people."
According to TMZ, when Kanye was institutionalized in 2016, he was at Harley's home when the police officers showed up and he was taken to UCLA Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation.
What Does Harley Pasternak Teach About Nutrition?
On his Instagram page, he posts reels that focus on diet hacks, exercise tips, and nutrition information. He often references studies done by Ivy League universities and he chastises holistic health experts who tell their followers that seed oils are unhealthy. His latest reel from Wednesday shared information from Harvard scientists that claim saturated fat from animal products are not good for you and contribute to heart disease, recommending you replace butter and meat with olives, nuts, avocado, and fish.
"As is often the problem when social media nutrition gurus without a research or academic background, get excited about one outlier study people get misled and subsequently make poor food choices," he wrote in the caption.
In September, he posted a reel claiming that coconut oil is "actually not that healthy for you" and it "contains about just the same amount of saturated fat as beef or animal fats." He also said coconut oil "is correlated to a lot of heart diseases."
He espouses pretty much any information about nutrition and fitness that you've heard from public health organizations, all the while bashing people who criticize the conventional medical system, Big Pharma, and the fraudulent way many studies about nutrition are conducted. For example, it was found that a landmark study from the 1960s that pointed to saturated fat as the culprit of heart disease actually relied on scientists who were each paid $50,000 from the Sugar Association to lie and say that meat and butter caused heart attacks, rather than refined sugar.
He also praises diet soda, feeds his children fast food on a regular basis and films it for social media, and encourages his followers to top off their "healthy" cereal with "cheat" cereal like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cap'n Crunch, and Cocoa Puffs.
It wouldn't be outrageous to suggest that this guy is a spokesperson for public health organizations and Big Pharma.
Harley Pasternak Has a Shady History with Drug Experimentation
Kanye has spoken before about how he was unfairly institutionalized in the past, and that he was forced to take medication he didn't need in order to neutralize and silence him. He has largely been called crazy and unstable, and very few have taken him seriously when he talks about being institutionalized and drugged against his will.
A video of Harley being interviewed about experimental drug use has surfaced, resulting in even more people believing that this is the same Harley on Kanye's phone who threatened to throw him in the loony bin yet again and drug him until he goes "back to Zombieland forever."
In an interview with Escape Fitness three years ago, Harley talks about being interested in "how drugs and food affect muscular performance." The interviewer asks him to clarify — does he mean "performance-enhancing drugs?" Harley responded with a smile and a chuckle, "Oh, all kinds of drugs." Apparently, he finds drug experimentation entertaining.
"Working for the military, I wasn't governed by the same laws that the typical person was, so I could look at the impact of certain drugs that are not everyday things," he says.
He then talked about a drug that was designed for narcoleptics, which he used experimentally to see how long a soldier could stay awake for "without having any health detriment." He said this drug, which would "keep you awake but wasn't a stimulant," could be useful if the soldier had an assignment that kept him awake for three days straight.
Many users are now commenting about what an "evil human" Harley is. The user who shared this clip speculates that this interview will be wiped from the internet pretty soon.
There have been some other disturbing discoveries about Harley, as shared by Twitter user @restoreorderusa. For starters, Harley's Wikipedia page was heavily edited today and there's no mention of Kanye West anymore and his long list of former celebrity clients are suddenly gone.
@restoreorderusa also shared that some of Harley's former clients notoriously had a mental breakdown and "died under suspicious circumstances," including Mac Miller and Brittany Murphy.
Additionally, his Wiki page says that Harley "served as a nutrition and exercise scientist at Department of National Defence's (DND) Defence and Civil Institute for Environmental Medicine," which "supports" the Canadian Armed Forces, "a support system of sorts for the military." He was a scientist for two years at DRDC Toronto, a military research station that is part of the DND. The DRDC researches "human systems integration," "social and psychological factors that affect the resolution of conflict," "psychology of malicious intent," and "social and cultural factors influencing behavior."
No wonder he admitted in the Escape Fitness interview that he "wasn't governed by the same laws that the typical person was."
@restoreorderusa also points out that the DND once included the Defence Research Board (DRB), "which quite literally funded MKUltra, as did the CIA." This program included forced experiments with drugs as well as brainwashing. In short, Harley was part of a psyop-focused military research center — isn't it just so convenient that he found himself to be a pillar of Hollywood?
Meanwhile, Harley has made his Instagram account private because of all the comments that were left by people who support Kanye and absolutely despise him.
Harley has yet to respond publicly to Kanye's text messages that are allegedly from him.
Comment: It almost sounds like this guy was a 'handler' of sorts for Kanye, who's managed to get out from under his thumb. While Kanye is undoubtedly a troubled person, one has to wonder how much of this is him going off-script and how much is a planned public breakdown. Pray for Ye.
