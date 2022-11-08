"The rainfall this year is exceptional. There have been sustained rains since the beginning of the season, since August, September, and even until October now, it continues to rain," said Kousoumna Libaa, a climate specialist.Nigeria experienced its worst floods in a decade, taking the lives of at least 600, while tens of thousands of livestock were lost to the waters and waterborne diseases. 18 of Nigeria's 36 states were affected.
In Cameroon, flood waters caused significant damage in the northern region, destroying crops and houses, and Chad's government declared a state of emergency after the floods affected more than 1 million people.
Some farmers have lost close to 75% of everything planted this year, a new factor that will worsen food prices as inflation rates are already at record highs.
In Asia, Vietnam has suffered a record amount of rain since September, affecting 109,217 families or 436,868 people in 13 provinces, resulting in 19 fatalities and 110 injuries, inundating 89,451 houses, and causing 185 collapsed houses, and damage to 7,174 houses.
In the Philippines, flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains killed at least 50 people and displaced hundreds of families.
The death toll from heavy rain and floods triggered by this season's monsoon has risen to 1,731 along with 12,867 injuries in Pakistan. Over 33 million people and 85 districts have been affected by floods.
At least 50 people died and more are still missing after catastrophic flooding and landslides in the town of Tejerias, Aragua, Venezuela. Over 300 homes were destroyed and hundreds of others were damaged. Later in October, The El Cojo river burst its banks causing devastating damage and leaving a huge clean-up operation in the town of Macuto.
Colombia was also hit hard by heavy rains, floods, and landslides this month, affecting around 4,500 families in the municipality of Bosconia. More than 300 people were killed in landslides in Mocoa, in southern Putumayo province. And in Puerto Colombia, 35 homes were destroyed, 274 damaged and 1,545 residents affected or displaced. Heavy rain caused rivers to break their banks.
Unseasonable or unusually early snow worth mentioning this month:
- South Island, New Zealand
- Arxan in China's Inner Mongolia
- Kashmir, India
- Calgary and Saskatchewan, Canada
- Parts of Midwestern and Western US
And massive hail in:
- Gauteng, South Africa
- Queensland, Australia
- La Pampa, Argentina
- Parts of Paraguay
- Parts of Southern and Western US
