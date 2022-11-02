While excavating a wooden floor in one of the buildings, the team discovered a deposited ceramic pot containing a pouch made of linen holding silver coin pendants (used as jewellery), in addition to various items of jewellery such as eight high quality torque-style neck rings, two arm rings, one ring and two pearls. Excavations of the settlement also uncovered objects such as arrows, quern-stones, and ornate amulet rings.
Several of the coin pendants are European in origin, coming from England, Bohemia and Bavaria, in addition to five Arabic coins (dirhams) which suggests a far-reaching trade network.
Comment: Other archaeological evidence suggests networks that extended even further afield: 'stretching from Southeast Asia and Africa to Siberia and the northernmost corners of Scandinavia'
Speaking of the discovery, Maria Lingström from the National Historical Museums in Sweden said: "This is something you probably only experience once in a lifetime."
Why the hoard was deposited is a mystery to the researchers, with one interpretation by archaeologist, John Hamilton, stating that "people hid and buried their treasures in difficult and tumultuous times".
The artefacts have been sent to Acta Konserveringscentrum, a firm in Stockholm that specialises in conservation to be cleaned and documented.
