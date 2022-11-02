© Acta Konserveringscentrum AB

The discovery was made during excavations of a Viking settlement where the researchers foundWhile excavating a wooden floor in one of the buildings, the team discovered a deposited. Excavations of the settlement also uncovered objects such as arrows, quern-stones, and ornate amulet rings.One of the coins dates from the 10th century AD and was minted in the city of Rouen in Normandy, France. According to Professor Jens Christian Moesgaard at Stockholm University, this type of coin has only previously ever been identified from drawings in an 18th century book.Speaking of the discovery, Maria Lingström from the National Historical Museums in Sweden said: "This is something you probably only experience once in a lifetime."Why the hoard was deposited is a mystery to the researchers, with one interpretation by archaeologist, John Hamilton, stating thatThe artefacts have been sent to Acta Konserveringscentrum, a firm in Stockholm that specialises in conservation to be cleaned and documented.