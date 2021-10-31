© AFP / Andy Buchanan



They came from the land of the ice and snow and the midnight sun - but still ended up in some balmy destinations. This is the conclusion of researchers who have discovered evidence to support the idea that the VikingsGiven that the Vikings are usually associated with the frozen north, the claim is startling. Nevertheless, it is based on solid science, says a group of international researchers who recently analysed lakebed sediments in the Azores, an archipelago in the mid-Atlantic.These were found to beSuch a mix, the researchers argue. However, it was the dating of these samples that has provided the real surprise. The scientists found that they"Our reconstructions offer unambiguous evidence for the pre-Portuguese settlement of the Azores," states the team, who were led by ecologist Pedro Raposeiro, of the University of the Azores, in a paper published in the US journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences this month.Around AD700 to 800, wind and weather conditions in the northern hemisphere probably helped settlers from higher latitudes and inhibited those from southern Europe, making it easier for people from the north to reach the Azores, the paper adds. And as for the identity of these settlers, the researchers are emphatic. "These results suggest that the Norse were most likely the earliest settlers on the islands," it states.Crucially, Raposeiro's conclusions are also supported by research by evolutionary biologist Jeremy Searle of Cornell University, who has also argued that Vikings made it to the Azores, though his work is based on a very different biological source. It has focused on the mouse."Mice sneak on board ships and are carried round the world by humans," Searle told the Observer last week. "Where you find humans, you find mice and if you can work out where those mice came from you get an insight to where those humans had their original homes.""By analysing the mitochondrial DNA - which is inherited through the female line - we can tell the difference between mice from different parts of Europe," he said.Searle said.In short, Searle and his team believe they have pinpointed the Viking mouse and have since looked for signs of its presence elsewhere - andThen, a few years ago, Searle looked at two other locations much further to the south: the"These mice were obviously accidental travellers that were dispersed by Vikings across the Atlantic, to Iceland and Greenland and also the Azores and Madeira, we believe. It shows just how far the Vikings had spread."The idea that the Vikings reached the Azores and Madeira before the Portuguese is intriguing. The latter are considered to be the pioneers of the Age of Discovery, in which Europeans explored and colonised the world, and these two destinations were among their very first settlements.Now it appears Portuguese mariners were merely following the Vikings - and their mice.