Given that the Vikings are usually associated with the frozen north, the claim is startling. Nevertheless, it is based on solid science, says a group of international researchers who recently analysed lakebed sediments in the Azores, an archipelago in the mid-Atlantic.
These were found to be rich in organic compounds that are found in cow and sheep faeces. At the same time, these samples were also found to contain high levels of charcoal but were low in pollen from native trees.
"Our reconstructions offer unambiguous evidence for the pre-Portuguese settlement of the Azores," states the team, who were led by ecologist Pedro Raposeiro, of the University of the Azores, in a paper published in the US journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences this month.
Around AD700 to 800, wind and weather conditions in the northern hemisphere probably helped settlers from higher latitudes and inhibited those from southern Europe, making it easier for people from the north to reach the Azores, the paper adds. And as for the identity of these settlers, the researchers are emphatic. "These results suggest that the Norse were most likely the earliest settlers on the islands," it states.
Comment: Tree-rings prove climate was warmer in Roman and Medieval times than it is now - and world has been cooling for 2,000 years
Crucially, Raposeiro's conclusions are also supported by research by evolutionary biologist Jeremy Searle of Cornell University, who has also argued that Vikings made it to the Azores, though his work is based on a very different biological source. It has focused on the mouse.
"Mice sneak on board ships and are carried round the world by humans," Searle told the Observer last week. "Where you find humans, you find mice and if you can work out where those mice came from you get an insight to where those humans had their original homes."
Searle's studies have revealed that populations of the house mouse, Mus musculus, have different genetic signatures depending on their locality. "By analysing the mitochondrial DNA - which is inherited through the female line - we can tell the difference between mice from different parts of Europe," he said.
In the British Isles, one distinctive house mouse lineage is found in Orkney, the Isle of Man, the Hebrides, Caithness and parts of Ireland.
"These were all areas of Viking influence and, crucially, when we looked at Norway, we found that mice there carry the same genetic signature," Searle said.
In short, Searle and his team believe they have pinpointed the Viking mouse and have since looked for signs of its presence elsewhere - and found it in ancient mice remains from Iceland and Greenland, which the Vikings had settled more than 1,000 years ago.
Then, a few years ago, Searle looked at two other locations much further to the south: the Azores and Madeira - and in both places they found mice there carried the same genetic signature as that carried by the Viking mouse. Crucially, they found very few mice that carried genetic signatures like those found in mouse populations in Portugal, whose mariners were also reckoned to be the first to settle on these islands.
The idea that the Vikings reached the Azores and Madeira before the Portuguese is intriguing. The latter are considered to be the pioneers of the Age of Discovery, in which Europeans explored and colonised the world, and these two destinations were among their very first settlements.
Now it appears Portuguese mariners were merely following the Vikings - and their mice.
Comment: This comes on the heels of another discovery showing that the Vikings were 'the first' to (re)discover the New World of North America: Vikings present in North America in 1021 C.E., new dating in Newfoundland suggests
Note that the Azores are believed to have been inhabited by another group of people long before the Vikings: Drone finds lost tomb with 72 ancient skeletons from extinct Canary Islands civilization