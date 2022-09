© University of Copenhagen



From other studies, it is known that the whipworm stimulates the human immune system and the gut microbiome, to the mutual benefit of both host and parasite.

Fossilized latrine poop from Copenhagen and Viborg

Can live unnoticed in the intestine for months

Stephen R. Doyle, Martin Jensen Søe, Peter Nejsum, Martha Betson, Philip J. Cooper, Lifei Peng, Xing-Quan Zhu, Ana Sanchez, Gabriela Matamoros, Gustavo Adolfo Fontecha Sandoval, Cristina Cutillas, Louis-Albert Tchuem Tchuenté, Zeleke Mekonnen, Shaali M. Ame, Harriet Namwanje, Bruno Levecke, Matthew Berriman, Brian Lund Fredensborg, Christian Moliin Outzen Kapel. Population genomics of ancient and modern Trichuris trichiura. Nature Communications, 2022; 13 (1) DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-31487-x

Using stool samples from Viking latrines, researchers at the University of Copenhagen have genetically mapped one of the oldest human parasites -- the whipworm.Using fossilized eggs in up to 2500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans -- the whipworm.The study, published in Nature Communications, presents completely new knowledge about the parasite's development and prehistoric dispersal. This knowledge can be applied in efforts to prevent the parasite's drug resistance and its future spread.While whipworm (Trichuris trichiura) is now rare in industrialized countries, and most often only causes minor problems among healthy individuals, the parasite is estimated to affect 500 million people in developing countries." says Professor Christian Kapel of UCPH's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences.Eggs, not worms, made it possible for researchers to examine the genetic material of thousands-of-years-old whipworms.By examining fossilized stool samples which were previously discovered in the latrines of Viking settlements in Viborg and Copenhagen, the researchers isolated the eggs under a microscope, sieved them from the stool and subjected them to refined genetic analyses that the researchers have been perfecting for years in previous studies.Lucky for us, the eggs are designed to survive in soil for long periods of time. Under optimal conditions, even the parasite's genetic material can be preserved extremely well." explains Christian Kapel.The researchers examined archaeological stool samples from several locations. These ancient genetic samples are compared with contemporary samples obtained from people with whipworms from around the world. Doing so has provided researchers with an overview of the worm's genome and its evolution over ten-thousands of years."Unsurprisingly, we can see that the whipworm appears to have spread from Africa to the rest of the world along with humans about 55,000 years ago, following the so-called 'out of Africa' hypothesis on human migration," explains Christian Kapel.Worms are transmitted via the fecal-oral route, meaning that microscopic parasite eggs in soil can spread to drinking water or food, after which they are ingested through the mouth of a new host." explains Christian Kapel.As such, the golden years for these worms in our part of the world were when our toilet and kitchen conditions, as well as personal hygiene, were significantly different than today.Today, it is very rare in the industrialized part of world. Unfortunately, favorable conditions for spreading still exist in less developed regions of the world," says Christian Kapel. Materials provided by University of Copenhagen - Faculty of Science . Note: Content may be edited for style and length.