© University of Copenhagen



From other studies, it is known that the whipworm stimulates the human immune system and the gut microbiome, to the mutual benefit of both host and parasite.

Fossilized latrine poop from Copenhagen and Viborg

Can live unnoticed in the intestine for months

Story Source:

Related Multimedia

:

Journal Reference

:

Stephen R. Doyle, Martin Jensen Søe, Peter Nejsum, Martha Betson, Philip J. Cooper, Lifei Peng, Xing-Quan Zhu, Ana Sanchez, Gabriela Matamoros, Gustavo Adolfo Fontecha Sandoval, Cristina Cutillas, Louis-Albert Tchuem Tchuenté, Zeleke Mekonnen, Shaali M. Ame, Harriet Namwanje, Bruno Levecke, Matthew Berriman, Brian Lund Fredensborg, Christian Moliin Outzen Kapel. Population genomics of ancient and modern Trichuris trichiura. Nature Communications, 2022; 13 (1) DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-31487-x