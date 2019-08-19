O:H header
One would never think that the topic of parasitic worms could be thought to require nuance. Worms are bad, anything that kills them is a good thing, end of story. But surprisingly, there has been a significant amount of research in recent years that is hinting at the idea that, in some situations, parasitic worms are actually a good thing. In fact, some attribute the loss of these worms from our digestive tracts as leading to an increase in various conditions in the west, including autoimmune conditions, asthma, Multiple Sclerosis and allergies.

There have even been a number of experiments involving the treatment of various conditions involving the deliberate infection of subjects with different types of parasites. It's known as 'helminth therapy' and, while it's not universally helpful across the board, a statistically significant number are reporting beneficial results.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into this slightly icky but truly promising new (or very old) medical procedure. And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, as she tells us all about pets who can detect psychic phenomena!


