The diminished solar activity has also contributed to the weakening of the magnetosphere, meaning that (among other things) more cosmic rays pass unimpeded through the upper layers of our atmosphere, seeding clouds. But that's not all, we need to remember that the accumulation of volcanic and cometary ash and dust particles contributes to clouds formation and promotes precipitation, so we have a perfect mix for record-breaking rains and floods.
When we add in decreasing temperatures in higher layers of the atmosphere, huge hail and unseasonable snow make a lot of sense. Furthermore, the jet stream continues to have an increasingly irregular flow that has been gaining more ground to the south.
As we have been repeating for some time, we are reaching a global weather pattern that points to an eventual global cooling or ice age.
Of course, you'll see a bunch of anthropogenic warm-mongers pulling their hair out about record heat in the northern hemisphere, yet, this is not caused by CO2 and cow farts, but, in this case, by La Niña and the displacement of the jet stream.
Now we also know that 96% of the US temperature stations' data is not reliable as they are purposely placed in hot spots - or Urban Heat Islands.
Don't be fooled, anthropogenic climate change has always been the alibi of pathological globalists to profit from an illusion, and gain more control over the population. All while the global food, economic and social crisis unfolds, provoked largely by idiotic "green measures" that threaten most countries of the Western world - mainly Europe - with more food scarcity and a very harsh winter.
As Dr. Sc. Habibullo Abdussamatov, Head of Space research laboratory of the Pulkovo Observatory said:
The Sun defines the climate, not carbon dioxide.There are many others reaching similar conclusions.
The so-called 'greenhouse effect will not avert the onset of the next deep temperature drop, the 19th in the last 7500 years, which without fail follows after natural warming.
We should fear a deep temperature drop — not catastrophic global warming. Humanity must survive the serious economic, social, demographic and political consequences of a global temperature drop, which will directly affect the national interests of almost all countries and more than 80% of the population of the Earth.
Now imagine the global impact of such a dramatic natural change, along with all the manufactured crisis that we are already experiencing thanks to the Great Reset airheads.
So pay attention and prepare accordingly.
