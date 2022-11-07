© Office of the President of Ukraine



Pressure is intended to alleviate foreign backers' concerns about a long conflict, sources say.The White House is privately asking top Ukrainian officials to show openness to peace talks with Russia, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.However, the encouragement isn't aimed at pushing Ukraine to engage in actual peace talks with Moscow to put an end to the fighting, which has been underway since late February, the sources pointed out.The move followed the incorporation of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, into the Russian state as a result of referendums held in those territories.Russia, which has repeatedly invited Ukrainian authorities to come to the negotiating table in recent months, has blamed Kiev for undermining any potential for a peaceful settlement of the crisis.Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov suggested last week that the negotiations should also include the US. Any peace deal with Kiev would have little credibility because it could be instantly rescinded by Ukraine's backers in the West, he said. "The deciding vote rests with Washington," Peskov insisted.