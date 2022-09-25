© AA



F-16 talks, UN reform

Türkiye is trying to "bring Ukrainian, Russian leaders together" to reach a permanent and fair ceasefire deal, the country's foreign minister has said.During a press briefing at the Turkevi Center on Friday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, Mevlut Cavusoglu said everyone "sees the role Türkiye has played on the grain deal.""Everyone knows that if a ceasefire will happen, it will happen via Türkiye's efforts," Cavusoglu said."During our meetings and talks with other representatives of international organisations, many foreign ministers said they believe Türkiye is a source of hope for peace (in Russia's offensive in Ukraine)," he added.However,d."Our president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) talked to some members of the US Senate and the Congress, and they have conveyed their strong support for the delivery of F-16 jets to Türkiye," he said.Underlining that, Cavusoglu said an agreement restricting a NATO member is unacceptable., which the Turkish president has pioneered for years," being talked about at the UN by other world leaders.US President Joe Biden at the UN General Assembly said vetoes in the UN security council should only be used "in rare, extraordinary situations, to ensure that the council remains credible and effective".However, Türkiye "wants the UN and UN Security Council to be more inclusive."Of course, a criteria could be determined according to the population, size and geographical distribution of each country. But on the other hand,Cavusoglu said.