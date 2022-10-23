ben wallace

On Friday Shoigu held phone talks with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, which was requested by the US
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has told his British counterpart, Ben Wallace, that Ukraine's provocations with the use of a 'dirty bomb' are possible, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday after their telephone conversation.

"Telephone talks between Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu and UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace were held on October 23, 2022. They discussed the situation in Ukraine," it said, adding that the Russian minister informed his British counterpart about Russia's concerns over Ukraine's possible provocations with the use of a dirty bomb.

Earlier in the day, Shoigu spoke over the phone with his French and Turkish counterparts, Sebastien Lecornu and Hulusi Akar, to convey Russia's concerns over possible provocations with the use of a dirty bomb in Ukraine.

On Friday Shoigu held phone talks with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, which was requested by the US.

The topic of Ukraine's nuclear blackmail was raised by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who said earlier that Kiev has planned to make a dirty bomb at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.