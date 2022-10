© TASS



The UAE has not participated in imposing sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine. It is noteworthy that Al-Nahyan acknowledged on March 1 Russia's right to protect its national security during a phone conversation with Putin.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Tuesday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and reiterated his country's readiness to mediate contacts between Russia and Ukraine, the Emirati news agency WAM reported.During their meeting, The Russian President also briefed Al Nahyan on the situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and on Russia's efforts to maintain nuclear security, indicating that Moscow is keen on the continuation of Abu Dhabi's mediation efforts.On his part, Al Nahyan briefed Putin on the Ukrainian side's position on a number of issues, saying that the UAE is continuing to monitor the situation at the ZNPP. The Emirati President also stressed the need to keep the dialogue between Russia and Ukraine open.According to the Emirati news agency, the two leadersDuring the meeting, the UAE President highlighted thatThisAfter Germany was heavily dependent on Russia for gas, it has been looking to diversify its energy supply since the war started in Ukraine, and the consecutive sanctions against Moscow prompted a race against the clock to diminish the country's reliance on Russian gas before winter.The announcement came on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to the Gulf region in the hope of sealing new energy deals to replace Russian supplies and mitigate the energy crisis. Al Nahyan signed a deal with Scholz that covers boosting industrial growth and energy security.