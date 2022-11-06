NewsReal on Facebook

They say it's for protecting Ukraine from Russian invasion, and that even if Putin 'gets what he wants' from there, 'standing up for Ukraine' is 'just the right thing to do'.Obviously, this reason is not credible, coming as it does from people who destroyed Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria. There are always REAL reasons - usually Big Money ones - behind the propaganda narratives.So, in Ukraine's case, what is it that impels NATO countries to send their entire military arsenals to Ukraine, plunge their economies into economic despair and energy blackouts, and risk permanently upending global stability? In the first hour of this NewsReal, Joe and Niall come up with a 'big picture answer'.The second hour covers the upcoming US Mid-Term Elections (will Trump-backed candidates win 'bigly', or will the Democratic Party pull off another 'miraculous' victory?), and the bizarre incident involving the Speaker of the House's elderly husband, a hammer, and strange friend - which the media suggests was a political assassination attempt.01:54:53— 78.9 MBThis podcast will soon be available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.