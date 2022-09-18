Users are making posts where they describe themselves, say who they are, what they do for a living, write the phrase "Justin Trudeau thinks I'm a problem and that I hold unacceptable views," and use the hashtags #TrudeauMustGo or #TrudeauHasToGo.
The "TrudeauMustGo" hashtag officially went viral on September 15, 2022, ranking as the number one hashtag in politics, with 153,000 tweets.
As of September 16, the trend is still continuing to gain momentum. This Twitter campaign was started by Martin Bélanger, who lives North West of Calgary.
Comment:
In one post, which was shared more than 2,300 times and 8,600 likes, gold-medal winning Olympic figure skater Jamie Sale chimed in.
Another saw Danielle Smith, a front-runner in the race to replace outgoing Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, get in on the trend.
Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People's Party of Canada, also joined in.
Everyday Canadians also found virality in the trend, with one man who said he was an engineer posting a picture from Ottawa.
A user, who is a self-proclaimed doctor, posted a selfie in scrubs with a stethoscope around his neck and garnered more than 6,000 likes on the platform.
An individual alleging to be a former member of the Canadian Armed Forces received similar support to Jamie Sale, with more than 2,400 retweets and 8,500 likes.
A very similar campaign using the same hashtag happened in 2019 on Twitter, months prior to that year's federal elections.
Comment: Opposition has been trying to claim that this is a coordinated bot campaign, and that very few of those using the hashtag are actual users. A perusal of the hashtag on Twitter would prove otherwise. These are real people who are fed up, and the hashtag campaign seems to be gaining momentum.
