© The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

A new trend has emerged on Twitter recently.Users are making posts where they describe themselves, say who they are, what they do for a living, write the phrase "Justin Trudeau thinks I'm a problem and that I hold unacceptable views," and use the hashtags #TrudeauMustGo or #TrudeauHasToGo.In one post, which was shared more than 2,300 times and 8,600 likes, gold-medal winning Olympic figure skater Jamie Sale chimed in.Everyday Canadians also found virality in the trend, with one man who said he was an engineer posting a picture from Ottawa.A user, who is a self-proclaimed doctor, posted a selfie in scrubs with a stethoscope around his neck and garnered more than 6,000 likes on the platform.An individual alleging to be a former member of the Canadian Armed Forces received similar support to Jamie Sale, with more than 2,400 retweets and 8,500 likes. very similar campaign using the same hashtag happened in 2019 on Twitter, months prior to that year's federal elections.