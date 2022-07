Podcaster Joe Rogan said Canada must get rid of their "f*cking dictator" Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Rogan said he liked Trudeau before the pandemic because he seemed "sweet" and "handsome," and "confident," as well as well spoken."And then during the pandemic, I'm like, 'Oh, you're a fucking dictator,'" he said."'Oh, you don't like criticism. You're trying to shut down criticism by saying that all your critics are misogynists and racists.'"Canada is a communist country, Rogan said.He also said Trudeau has some sketchy deals and wondered "where the money is coming from."Foreign nationals cannot enter Canada unless they have two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. Unvaccinated Canadians returning home must quarantine for 14 days and undergo testing.Over half of respondents said they disapprove of his performance , with nearly as many suggesting his time as Liberal leader should come to an end.