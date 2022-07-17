joe rogan trudeau
Podcaster Joe Rogan said Canada must get rid of their "f*cking dictator" Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.


Rogan said he liked Trudeau before the pandemic because he seemed "sweet" and "handsome," and "confident," as well as well spoken.

"And then during the pandemic, I'm like, 'Oh, you're a fucking dictator,'" he said.

"'Oh, you don't like criticism. You're trying to shut down criticism by saying that all your critics are misogynists and racists.'"

Rogan was pointing to the prime minister's comments on the Freedom Convoy, Canadians led by truckers who travelled to the nation's capitol, Ottawa, to protest federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Canada is a communist country, Rogan said.

"Trudeau is gross," Rogan said. "He's a sketchy guy."

He also said Trudeau has some sketchy deals and wondered "where the money is coming from."

"Why do you want everybody to get injected every four months?" Rogan questioned. "They don't need that anymore. Like, what are we doing? What are you doing? You can't even get into Canada unless you're vaccinated."

Foreign nationals cannot enter Canada unless they have two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. Unvaccinated Canadians returning home must quarantine for 14 days and undergo testing.

A recent Postmedia-Leger poll has revealed that Canadians are not impressed withPrime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Over half of respondents said they disapprove of his performance, with nearly as many suggesting his time as Liberal leader should come to an end.