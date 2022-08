Teen girls around the world have begun reenacting tics after watching popular influencers with Tourette's syndrome on TikTok. When the pandemic began in 2020, while many were shuttered indoors relying heavily on social media, neurologists began seeing droves of teen girls reporting the sudden onset of physical and verbal tics.15 million people follow British TikTok star Evie-Meg Field, 22, known by her handle ThisTrippyHippie. One of her most viral videos features the TikTok star struggling to build a sand castle while having tics, due to her Tourette's syndrome. Ben Brock Johnson , a journalist for WBUR, a public radio station located in Boston, commented on the TikTok tic phenomenon. "It's not hard to see why these have such mass appeal. A lot of the folks posting about their tics are funny and engaging. And more importantly, they're not hiding their tics."Dale said that girls "across the world, both in Australia and in America, [are] using similar phrases. And it was that which made us think social media was a link in what was going on.Doctors recommend cognitive behavioral therapy for patients with TikTok-induced tics, and express the importance of limiting social media consumption and avoiding following people on TikTok who have tics."Especially once you know you are susceptible to a functional neurological disorder, it's important to use social media responsibly," said Dr. Danoun.TikTok is estimated to have over 100 million users in the US, and 70 percent of all teenagers in the country use the app."Tourette TikTok" has become a wildly popular hashtag, where videos of TikTok users experiencing tics from Tourette's syndrome have been viewed over 6.5 billion times.Much of this seems to be driven by a small number of influencers on TikTok who have posted very popular videos, where they describe their DID in great detail. The #DID hashtag on TikTok has now reached 2 billion views.