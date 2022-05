SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk denied a sexual assault claim from a former flight attendant in a tweet following a story by Business Insider . Musk claimed that the story should be "viewed through a political lens."The company reportedly paid $250,000 to the former employee as part of a severance agreement in 2018.A friend of the flight attendant signed a declaration which detailed the reported incident from 2016.According to the declaration, the flight attendant told her friend that Musk asked her to come to his private room during a 2016 flight for a "full body massage," where the attendant reportedly found Musk "completely naked except for a sheet covering the lower half of his body."The issue never went to court because SpaceX resolved the complaint after a session with a mediator and Musk himself.Musk requested more time to respond to the outlet's request, who agreed but the SpaceX CEO did not respond by press time. SpaceX's vice president of legal Christopher Cardaci, told Business Insider, "I'm not going to comment on any settlement agreements."A Tesla owners' group on the platform asked Musk if he had responded to the reporters from Business Insider. Musk replied, "No it was clear that their only goal was a hit price (piece) to interfere with the Twitter acquisition. The story was written before they even talked to me."Musk added to the thread, "for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue. But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me 'exposed' - describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, ...) that isn't known by the public. he won't be able to do so, because it never happened."Musk also said recently that he would vote Republican in the coming midterm elections. He also attacked President Joe Biden saying,Musk tweeted on Wednesday that he feels he was "spot on" with a previous tweet saying that a "campaign against him" would "unfold."Musk also retweeted later in the evening a previous tweet he posted which said "If there's ever a scandal about me, please call it Elongate," adding,Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro pointed out in a tweet regarding the settlement, "The amount of money for a settlement of this sort is absolutely deminimus, and everyone who understands corporate law knows this."