Musk's remarks came as Epstein's confidante and fixer, Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been convicted of sex trafficking young women for his use, his friends, as well as his clients, got some good news from a judge as her case heads to sentencing.
U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan denied Ghislaine's request for a new trial but he did rule that three conspiracy counts can be charged as the same crime so she can only be sentenced for one of them. He noted in his ruling:
"This legal conclusion in no way calls into question the factual findings made by the jury. Rather, it underscores that the jury unanimously found — three times over — that the Defendant is guilty of conspiring with Epstein to entice, transport, and traffic underage girls for sexual abuse."That said, even though the counts against Ghislaine have been reduced from five to three, that will only shave around 10 years off her sentence, according to one export, meaning she will still likely get over 40 years behind bars, which is essentially a life sentence for her.
However, as the MAGA Conservatives site notes, "one big thing remains":
What about Jeffrey Epstein's clients and friends. We know he hung out with high-powered wealthy men like Bill Clinton and Bill Gates. Those two and others like Wall Street titan Leon Black are all saying they had no idea what Jeffrey Epstein was doing and regret giving him the credibility that came with meeting them.
But is that believable?
Microsoft founder and CEO Bill Gates said recently:
"At the time, I didn't realize that by having those meetings it would be seen as giving him credibility. You're almost saying, 'I forgive that type of behavior,' or something. So clearly the way it's seen, I made a huge mistake not understanding that."His ex-wife, however, did not buy that excuse, talking to CBS' Gayle King some weeks ago about their divorce:
"It was many things. But I did not like that he'd had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein. I made that clear to him. I met Epstein exactly one time because I wanted to see who this man was. And I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door. He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterward. So my heart breaks for these young women."Now, Musk — who is now under investigation by the Biden administration — appears to be wondering why Epstein, who reportedly hung himself in lock-up after his arrest — and Ghislaine are the only ones being punished since there appear to be many others who were involved in their 'activities,' according to various reports.
As for Musk, the Biden administration has reportedly opened an investigation into Tesla CEO Elon Musk's business dealings regarding his $44 billion purchase of Twitter. The Wall Street Journal reported:
"The Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Mr. Musk's tardy submission of a public form that investors must file when they buy more than 5% of a company's shares. The disclosure functions as an early sign to shareholders and companies that a significant investor could seek to control or influence a company."
If Musk is pushed, I can see some name coming out of the wood work. Oouch.