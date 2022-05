© Getty Images/Bloomberg



"This legal conclusion in no way calls into question the factual findings made by the jury. Rather, it underscores that the jury unanimously found — three times over — that the Defendant is guilty of conspiring with Epstein to entice, transport, and traffic underage girls for sexual abuse."

"At the time, I didn't realize that by having those meetings it would be seen as giving him credibility. You're almost saying, 'I forgive that type of behavior,' or something. So clearly the way it's seen, I made a huge mistake not understanding that."

"It was many things. But I did not like that he'd had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein. I made that clear to him. I met Epstein exactly one time because I wanted to see who this man was. And I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door. He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterward. So my heart breaks for these young women."

"The Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Mr. Musk's tardy submission of a public form that investors must file when they buy more than 5% of a company's shares. The disclosure functions as an early sign to shareholders and companies that a significant investor could seek to control or influence a company."

Billionaire Elon Musk appears to have sent somewhat of a warning to one-time friends and associates of the late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.Musk's remarks came as Epstein's confidante and fixer,, who has been convicted of sex trafficking young women for his use, his friends, as well as his clients, got some good news from a judge as her case heads to sentencing.U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan denied Ghislaine's request for a new trial but he did rule that three conspiracy counts can be charged as the same crime so she can only be sentenced for one of them. He noted in his ruling:That said, even though the counts against Ghislaine have been reduced from five to three, that will only shave around 10 years off her sentence, according to one export, meaning she will still likely get over 40 years behind bars, which is essentially a life sentence for her.However, as the MAGA Conservatives site notes We know he hung out with high-powered wealthy men likeandThose two and others like Wall Street titanare all saying they had no idea what Jeffrey Epstein was doing and regret giving him the credibility that came with meeting them.Microsoft founder and CEOsaid recently:talking to CBS' Gayle King some weeks ago about their divorce:— who is now under investigation by the Biden administration — appears to be wonderingwho reportedly hung himself in lock-up after his arrest —since there appear to be many others who were involved in their 'activities,' according to various reports.The Wall Street Journal reported