© Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images

Elon Musk says he will be crossing the aisle to vote for Republicans in the upcoming elections.Musk announced Monday that he would be voting for GOP candidates in the next election cycle after historically backing almost exclusively Democrats. He made the statement on an episode of the All-In Podcast at a Miami tech conference, as first noted by Business Insider "I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically - overwhelmingly. Like I'm not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear," Musk said on the show. "Now this election, I will."The audience reacted to the CEO's statement vocally with laughter and applause.During the show, the CEO stressed that he does not consider himself "right wing," and sees himself as a "moderate."According to his own comments, Musk has rarely if ever voted for the GOP, though he has often backed unconventional candidates. In 2019, Musk announced his support for outsider Andrew Yang in the Democratic presidential primary.Musk's announcement will have major implications as the entrepreneur continues positioning himself against the mainstream of the Democratic Party. Musk made many enemies in the Democratic Party after stating that he will re-establish former President Donald Trump's account on Twitter if his purchase of the platform is successful.The news that Elon Musk would reinstate former President Trump's Twitter account sent shock waves through Twitter, especially in leftist corners of the social media platform.Leftists including Keith Olbermann, Dean Obeidallah and others reacted viciously to the thought that the brash 45th president could be allowed back on Twitter.