Ian Miles Cheong is a political and cultural commentator. His work has been featured on The Rebel, Penthouse, Human Events, and The Post Millennial.

Elon Musk is fully red-pilled. After months of attacks from the left, its allies in the Democratic party, and ceaseless efforts to cancel him, the world's richest man says that he plans on voting Republican moving forward.The Democrats having devolved from being the 'party of the people' to one of weird agendas was no more evident than when numerous political influencers, including prominent congressional representatives, senators, and even Vice President Kamala Harris, threw their support behind the 'defund the police' movement in 2020.And much like the iceberg that sank the Titanic, this one's sinking what was thought be an unsinkable America. Too big to fail? There's no such thing.Instead of addressing their policy failures, Democrats such as Joe Biden have doubled down on those very same failures and have moved to silence their critics and impose censorship over dissenting voices.It's no surprise that Musk, a visionary who wants to make the world a better place through the advancement of technology and the lessening of limits on free speech, has taken it upon himself to align with the Republicans. After all, this is part of the reason Musk, who sees Twitter's potential as a marketplace of ideas, decided to buy it.His remarks come days after he lampooned President Joe Biden by pointing out that the real power resided in the hands of whomever controls the teleprompter. Just as well, Musk's criticism of the Biden administration has been steady, particularly for printing endless dollars and jacking up inflation.Make no mistake, Musk has personal reasons to oppose the Democrats, especially in light of their imposition of ESG (environment, social, and governance) scores. The system, which is designed to nudge corporations into embracing progressive causes, absurdly rates oil major Exxon in the top ten in the world for ESG - being woke apparently more than offsets the hydrocarbon focus of the business. Tesla, one of America's leading employers and the pioneer of electric vehicles, didn't even make the list.Musk may not be a dyed-in-the-wool conservative, and that's okay. His libertarian ideals and personal interests align with those of the Republicans, at least for the foreseeable future.Musk knows that he'll face blowback for his newfound position and expects the political attacks on him to come in hard and fast - and to dramatically escalate in the coming months.Red-pill them from orbit, Elon. It's the only way to be sure.