White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday declined to directly condemn the leak of a Supreme Court draft majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade "Does the White House condemn, explicitly condemn, this leak or has seeing this draft been seen as welcome by some here?" a reporter asked during a press briefing.On Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft majority opinion, which was published by Politico earlier this week and suggests the High Court could be poised to overturn Roe, returning the question of abortion to the states.The chief justice said he has "directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak."On Wednesday, Psaki turned the focus away from the leak to the content of the draft opinion.The reporter followed up by asking if the White House would accept a decision by the Court overturning Roe as legitimate and if the administration would encourage Americans to support such a decision."I can't speak for what actions could be possible on the legal front; I would point you to the Department of Justice on that," she said. "But, what I can tell you will happen is — and this is what we're preparing for the possibility of — thatSome have even taken action even as recently as yesterday."The drafted majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, reads: "The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives."President Biden, for his part, suggested that an overturning of Roe could somehow snowball and eliminate any number of "rights.""What happens if you have states changing the law, saying that children who are LGBTQ can't be in classrooms with other children? Is that legit, under the way that the decision's written?" Biden said on Wednesday."What are the next things that are going to be attacked?" Biden said. "Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history, in recent American history."