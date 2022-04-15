Florida becomes the most recent red-run state to limit abortion access.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed into law a measure that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.The state's GOP-led Senate passed the bill March 15.On Tuesday, Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill making abortion entirely illegal in the state, except in the case of medical emergency.Red states have been passing restrictive abortion laws in anticipation of a forthcoming Supreme Court decision that is expected to weaken or overturn completely the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion at a national level.