© WUSA9



Police have discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Washington DC.DC police told WUSA9 that officers made the shocking discovery during a raid on a property in Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon, following a tip about potential bio-hazard material inside.She told WUSA9 that "people would freak out when they heard" what was inside the containers being seized by police and claimed that she expected the raid to happen "sooner or later".Investigators later confirmed the contents to The Independent, saying that the fetuses were now in the hands of the DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.The raid came as Ms Handy was one of nine anti-abortion protesters indicted on Wednesday over the October 2020 raid on the Washington Surgi-Clinic in DC.The others are: Jonathan Darnel, 40; Jay Smith, 32; Paulette Harlow, 73; Jean Marshall, 72; John Hinshaw, 67; Heather Idoni, 61; William Goodman, 52; and Joan Bell, 74.According to the federal indictment, Ms Handy made an appointment at the clinic for 22 October 2020 under the name Hazel Jenkins, claiming to want an abortion."As long as they're in there, no women can go in to kill their children," he said, according to the indictment.It is not clear if the suspects took anything from the clinic during the 2020 incident or if the items seized by police on Wednesday are directly related to the indictment.All nine suspects are charged with conspiracy against rights and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act which prohibits physically obstructing or using the threat of force to intimidate or interfere with a person seeking reproductive health services.If convicted, they each face up to 11 years in federal prison on the charges.