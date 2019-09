© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company's handling of a fact-checking controversy involving pro-life group Live Action was biased.The embattled tech executive discussed the issue during a meeting on Thursday with Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a frequent critic of Big Tech, on a host of topics, including privacy and allegations of anti-conservative discrimination."Zuckerberg admitted there "clearly was bias" in the @LiveAction @LilaGraceRose censorship. Said bias is 'an issue we've struggled with for a long time.'" tweeted Hawley, one of several senators who questioned the tech company's fact-checking systems in a letter to Zuckerberg last week.One video, titled "The Pro-Life Reply to 'Abortion Can Be Medically Necessary'," features neonatologist Dr. Kendra Kolb. The second video, titled "Abortion is NEVER Medically Necessary," features a speech given by Rose. Live Action and Rose's Facebook page reach more than 3 million followers combined.Facebook removed the strikes against Live Action last week while the fact-checking organization, known as Science Feedback, conducts an internal review of what took place.In a recent Washington Post op-ed , two of the doctors who fact-checked Live Action's statement for Science Feedback defended their work, writing that "medical misinformation" harms patients and that Facebook's decision to remove the fact check is "dangerous."Fox News has reached out to Facebook for comment.