Whatever they say - platform or publisher - their words will haunt them legally from now on.

All Facebook has to do is do what it says it is! But... you can't be an agent of the 'deep state' anymore if you can't pick and choose which information is allowed.

Facebook has invoked its free speech right as a publisher, insisting its ability to smear users as extremists is protected, but its legal immunity thus far has rested on a law which protects platforms, not publishers. Which is it?But Facebook has always defined itself as a tech company providing a platform for users' speech in the past, a definition that has come to appear increasingly ridiculous in the era of widespread politically-motivated censorship."Under well-established law, neither Facebook nor any other publisher can be liable for failing to publish someone else's message," Facebook's motion to dismiss Loomer's defamation suit reads, justifying its decision to ban her from the platform.Defining itself as a publisher opens Facebook up to lawsuits for defamation and other liability for the content users publish, something they were previously immunized against.Platforms like Twitter, Google, and - until now, apparently - Facebook are protected from the legal consequences of their users' speech by section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Facebook even makes reference to section 230 later in its motion, suggesting that it is trying to have its cake and eat it too.