The battle for freedom of speech online continues to escalate, with the latest development being YouTube censoring a journalist's video about Pinterest's censorship of Christian and pro-life content.Earlier this week, Pinterest placed the pro-life organization Live Action on a list of blocked pornography sites. Later, Live Action was blocked from the platform altogether A representative for Live Action said Pinterest notified the organization that they had been "permanently suspended because its content went against our policies on misinformation." In a statement to Fortune, Pinterest cited misinformation and health-related conspiracies as the reason.In addition to showing that Live Action had been censored, the Veritas report also showed that terms such as "bible verses" had been placed on a "sensitive" list.Pool's video was removed from YouTube, and he said he was given no explanation."Religious content is allowed on Pinterest, and many people use our service to search for and save Pins inspired by their beliefs," a company statement read. "To protect our users from being targeted based on personal characteristics such as their religion, we have policies in place so that ads and recommendations don't appear alongside certain terms."