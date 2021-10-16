5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals
A federal appeals court on Thursday evening ruled that Texas' restrictive abortion law can remain in effect even as it is litigated over its constitutionality.

The 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals voted 2-1 to reject a U.S. Justice Department appeal.

The decision means Texas can enforce its new law barring most abortions as early as six weeks after conception.

The decision marks the third time since October that the appeals court has sided with Texas, and it moves the case one step closer to reaching the Supreme Court.