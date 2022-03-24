Why it matters: The bill, which would incentivize private citizens to sue anyone suspected of helping a person get an abortion, would surpass Texas' six-week abortion ban to become the most restrictive in the nation.
- The bill now heads to the state Senate. If signed into law, it would take effect immediately but would likely face legal challenges.
- "Abortion rights activists have been warning of this nightmare for months: These bounty hunter laws will have a domino effect across the country, as more and more states ban abortion entirely while Roe v. Wade is still the law of the land," the Center for Reproductive Rights' Elisabeth Smith said in a statement.
Comment: The same Planned Parenthood that was caught profiting from the sale of fetal organs and other parts on the black market and is at the forefront of encouraging gender dysphoric children to go on the highly profitable and harmful transgender drugs.
- The Supreme Court is set to reconsider the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that established the constitutional right to an abortion and could release a ruling as soon as this summer.
- Like in Texas' ban, citizens would be awarded at least $10,000 for "each abortion" that a health professional has provided.
- The bill also states that whoever is sued cannot say that they believe the bill is "unconstitutional" in order to defend themselves in a court of law.
