A German transgender sex work advocacy organization recently placed a call out on social media for Ukrainian refugee women who want to enter the legal German sex trade. Trans*sexworks , based in Berlin, posted peer-counseling services on their Instagram page last week targeting Ukrainian women who "need support/info on how to begin sex work in Germany," according to Reduxx The post refers interested parties to a trans individual named Gara Teaser . "She is a Ukrainian, trans sex worker herself. We have a team of sex workers ready to support face-to-face," the organization's post added.Another one of the organization's members, transgender woman Casper Tate, reportedly took part in a protest last year in which participants demanded that the government lift a ban on placed on the sex industry to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to Reduxx Trans*sexworks has received funding from the government through the Federal Ministry for the Family, Seniors, Women and Youth, with funds set aside for "model projects," Reduxx reported.The department defines these model projects as initiatives which provide "preventive educational work with children, adolescents and young adults ... support people's commitment to democracy," and prevent "extremism."According to a 2021 report from the US Department of State, human traffickers took advantage of those displaced by Russia's occupation of Crimea.