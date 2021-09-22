© RIA / Pavel Bednyakov



the number of abortions has dropped almost 40% since 2016

The Russian authorities are developing plans to boost the quantity of social and psychological assistance available to pregnant women in an attempt to reduce the number of abortions, a cabinet office decree has revealed.The decree text, published last week, names several possible ways to prevent pregnancy terminations, including medical and legal assistance to women in difficult life situations.The government, with the goal of reducing terminations by half.The document also seeks to implement other measures toEarlier this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova revealed that, which she believes is mainly due to the work of counselors providing medical and social support for pregnant women.Last year, veteran politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky proposed that the state pay women extra money to prevent them from having abortions as a means