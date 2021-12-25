In 2003, Bill Moyers, an American journalist, asked Bill Gates a question. Moyers wanted to know why he was so interested in reproductive issues? Gates considered. "But did you come to reproductive issues as an intellectual, philosophical pursuit?" Moyers insisted. "Or was there something that happened? Was there a revelation?"
When I was growing up, my parents were always involved in various volunteer things," Gates responded. "My dad was head of Planned Parenthood. And it was very controversial to be involved with that. And so it's fascinating.Excellent. If you've lived under a rock for the past few decades, Planned Parenthood is the largest abortion providers in the world. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation preserves the legacy of Bill Gates' father.
It is kept by going through the funding of abortion pill distribution organizations and International Planned Parenthood. As Obianuju Ekeocha, a Nigerian human rights activist, points out, the Gates Foundation responds to the demands for contraceptives and healthcare - and worse.
There exists quite a few people who do not get why the mass of pro-lifers do not put their faith in "philanthropists" of the likes of Bill Gates, George Soros, and several others. How can people stand up against those who attempt to use their hard earned money to create a better world?
Of course, there are answers. We refuse the idea that birth control pills, abortion and Planned Parenthood sex education are in fact creating a better world. These people have more money than some smaller nations and have the same levels of ambition as the ideological colonizers.
To further forward his agenda, Gates is moving from financing abortions to paying people to support and promote abortion, writes European media:
According to Right to Life UK, the foundation announced that it will fund the Innovation in Development Reporting Grant — a media-funding initiative operated by the European Journalism Centre. One of the projects funded by the grant is "Abortion Access in Crisis and Conflict Zones," which is staffed by Jill Filipovic and Nichole Sobecki — both known for their pro-abortion writing. This project is focused on Bangladesh, Colombia, and Nigeria, and has a budget of €20,000 or $22,540.Live Action noted that the purpose of this projects is most likely to "be heavily skewed to support a so-called need for abortion in Bangladesh, Colombia, and Nigeria — pro-life nations that do not want abortion but are ripe for the picking by international abortion groups already working overtime to legalize abortion throughout South America and Africa."
The goal of the grant program is to "raise awareness" for certain "issues by enabling the production of stories that have a strong impact on media audiences." The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has a history of funding population control efforts, and Gates has stated that funding "reproductive health" efforts has been "the main thing" on the Gates Foundation's list of priorities — especially "in the very poorest places." The "strong impact" it hopes to have on audiences is to convince them that abortion must be legalized in poor nations.
According to a peer reviewed study published in a respected journal by the world's most authoritative vaccine scientists, Bill Gates DTP vaccine killed 10 times more African girls than the disease itself.
The vaccine apparently compromised their immune systems. Although, such study was never performed before 2017, Bill Gates and the Vaccine Alliance GAVI and WHO pushed the vaccines on unsuspecting African babies.
Based on an intercepted human intelligence report, a controversy erupted in Nigeria whereby it was revealed that Bill Gates offered $10 million bribe for a forced vaccination program for Coronavirus to the Nigerian House of Representatives.
Similarly, Bill Gates funded NGO PATH even killed tribal girls in India in unauthorised clinical trials and got away with it.
Bill Gates agenda in India and his "obsession with vaccines" was exposed last year in a lengthy piece by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former American President John F. Kennedy.
Bill Gates also wants to release Genetically Modified Mosquitoes called Flying Syringes to inject you with vaccines.
As local economies worldwide continue to be crushed as a result of the government's response towards the pandemic, global philanthropists and investors in ideological projects seize the opportunity to push abortion towards the non-consenting nations.
Think about it for a moment: in times of fear and despair, some of the richest people in the world tell poor men and women that what they need in the current scenario is the "right" and opportunity to kill their children before they are born.
From the entire array of the issues that humanity currently faces, Bill Gates and his peers are more than content to believe that it is in fact our children that is the problem. This doesn't qualify as philanthropy. This is a wicked justification for killing our weakest citizens, funded by the strongest.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has been in the news recently for earmarking "billions" to fight COVID-19 and getting their accounts hacked and sensitive information leaked - the foundation was in charge of assets worth a little under $48 billion as of the end of 2018.
But little is known of how its money and its consultant friends exert tremendous influence in the space of public health and international governance and how Bill Gates infiltrated Global Health.
A whistleblower from the WHO, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger in a stunning confession exposed the suspicious activities of Bill Gates and GAVI.
In the 41st session of the Corona Investigative Committee she said the rules under which countries work with WHO virtually put WHO in charge of all rules and formal edicts and announcements — with Gates being right there as part of the executive board like an unofficial member state, making decisions that affect the entire world.
In Italy, Sara Cunial, the Member of Parliament for Rome demanded the arrest of Bill Gates as a "vaccine criminal" and urged the Italian President to hand him over to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.
Meanwhile, activists are charging UK officials and the world's most powerful health figures like Bill Gates and Dr Fauci with crimes against humanity and genocide, citing a range of statistics on the effects of COVID "vaccines" and policies.